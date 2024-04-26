Sportsnet & Flames Announce 11-Year Broadcast Extension

Sportsnet remains Canada’s home of the Flames through to 2035

CF_SPORTSNET_announcement_social_16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Sportsnet and the Calgary Flames today announced a new agreement for Canada’s #1 sports network to continue as the team’s exclusive regional broadcast partner for eleven more seasons. Since Sportsnet’s inception in 1998 Sportsnet has been the home of the Flames’ regional broadcasts and this new long-term extension ensures that Flames regional broadcasts will remain on Sportsnet through to 2035.

In addition to the renewed regional broadcast rights with the Calgary Flames, Sportsnet is the national broadcast rights partner of the NHL in Canada, making it the ultimate destination for Flames fans on TV and via live stream on Sportsnet+.  

“Sportsnet has been providing Flames fans with the very best content and coverage of our team for many years and we are thrilled to extend our broadcast relationship for eleven more,” said Flames President and CEO John Bean. “Our partners at Sportsnet know the game and are as passionate about hockey and the Flames as our fans. We are proud to have a broadcast partner that is so committed to our brand and presenting Flames hockey to our loyal fans.”

“The Calgary Flames have been an important part of Sportsnet’s programming for 25 years and we look forward to continuing this partnership for many years to come,” said Greg Sansone, President, Sportsnet. “A big thank you to Flames chairman Murray Edwards, team president John Bean, and everyone throughout the organization for trusting us to be the destination for Calgary hockey fans.”

About Sportsnet

Sportsnet is Canada’s #1 sports network. Sportsnet’s multimedia offerings include Sportsnet (consisting of four regional channels: East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet+, the Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet.ca, the Sportsnet app, and podcasts. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL national multiplatform rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Raptors, and UFC, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, National Bank Open presented by Rogers, FIBA, Super League Rugby, Premiership Rugby, FA Women’s Super League, and FA Cup. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Sportsnet.ca.

