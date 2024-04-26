Sportsnet & Flames Announce 11-Year Broadcast Extension

Sportsnet and the Calgary Flames today announced a new agreement for Canada’s #1 sports network to continue as the team’s exclusive regional broadcast partner for eleven more seasons. Since Sportsnet’s inception in 1998 Sportsnet has been the home of the Flames’ regional broadcasts and this new long-term extension ensures that Flames regional broadcasts will remain on Sportsnet through to 2035.

In addition to the renewed regional broadcast rights with the Calgary Flames, Sportsnet is the national broadcast rights partner of the NHL in Canada, making it the ultimate destination for Flames fans on TV and via live stream on Sportsnet+.

“Sportsnet has been providing Flames fans with the very best content and coverage of our team for many years and we are thrilled to extend our broadcast relationship for eleven more,” said Flames President and CEO John Bean. “Our partners at Sportsnet know the game and are as passionate about hockey and the Flames as our fans. We are proud to have a broadcast partner that is so committed to our brand and presenting Flames hockey to our loyal fans.”

“The Calgary Flames have been an important part of Sportsnet’s programming for 25 years and we look forward to continuing this partnership for many years to come,” said Greg Sansone, President, Sportsnet. “A big thank you to Flames chairman Murray Edwards, team president John Bean, and everyone throughout the organization for trusting us to be the destination for Calgary hockey fans.”