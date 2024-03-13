Flames Introduce South Asian Celebration Logo

1. The peacock holds significance, both cultural and spiritual. It represents beauty, grace, and elegance across many of the nations and landscapes that define South Asian heritage.

2. South Asian patterns, such as Mehndi designs, Paisley motifs, Ajrak prints, Ikat patterns, and Madhubani art, convey cultural significance and tell the stories of the people and the land that they’ve lived on since the beginning, through symbols like unity and storytelling.

3. South Asian architecture is a representation of a multitude of cultural and historical influences, and it serves as a testament to the rich heritage of the region. The top right corner of the South Asian inspired flaming C represents the influence of architecture from the region.