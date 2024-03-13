Flames Introduce South Asian Celebration Logo

The inaugural South Asian Celebration game will take place Mar. 30

CF_SOUTH_ASIAN_logo_explanation_16x9_1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are proud to share the logo for the inaugural South Asian Celebration game, presented by Scotiabank, which was designed by local artist Zoe Harveen Kaur Sihota.

The game will take place on Mar. 30 when the Flames host the LA Kings at 8:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available HERE.

CF_SOUTH_ASIAN_logo_explanation_16x9_2

1.   The peacock holds significance, both cultural and spiritual. It represents beauty, grace, and elegance across many of the nations and landscapes that define South Asian heritage.

2.   South Asian patterns, such as Mehndi designs, Paisley motifs, Ajrak prints, Ikat patterns, and Madhubani art, convey cultural significance and tell the stories of the people and the land that they’ve lived on since the beginning, through symbols like unity and storytelling.

3.   South Asian architecture is a representation of a multitude of cultural and historical influences, and it serves as a testament to the rich heritage of the region. The top right corner of the South Asian inspired flaming C represents the influence of architecture from the region.

CF_SOUTH_ASIAN_logo_explanation_16x9_3

Sihota incorporated traditional colours into the design:

Maroon – The colour of strength and resilience. It represents the endurance and fortitude of individuals and communities in how they overcome challenges.

Saffron - Represents bravery, courage, and sacrifice. It encapsulates the spirit of selflessness and determination.

Green - Forever linked to the industry of agriculture, symbolizes growth, prosperity, and the lush landscapes from which all life starts.

Red - The symbol of power, prosperity, and good luck. It also represents fire and is the soul of what it means to be a Calgary Flame.

News Feed

Say What - 'You Have To Be Ready'

FlamesTV Podcast - Tough Night

Say What - 'Be A Lot Better'

Uphill Battle

Flames Statement On Topi Ronni

Flames Recall Dustin Wolf

'Has A Lot Of Impact In Our Room'

Say What - 'It's How You Respond'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Avalanche

5 Things - Flames vs. Avalanche

Future Watch Update - 11.03.24

Say What - 'Not One You Want To Replicate'

Flames Drop Decision In Carolina

5 Things - Flames @ Hurricanes

Flames Fall To Panthers

Say What - 'We've Got To Bounce Back'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Panthers

'Do Whatever It Takes' 