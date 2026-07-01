For Flames fans, this coming season of NCAA hockey is going to be must-see TV.

As many as 16 Calgary prospects could be lacing up the skates in the Division I ranks this winter, including each of the club’s last four first-round selections.

And as excited as the likes of Cole Reschny, Carson Carels and Cullen Potter are for another season of NCAA puck, make no mistake, they each have pro aspirations.

And soon.

In fact, when addressing the media, Flames GM Craig Conroy admitted as much, and that the lack of action by his club in the free agent market July 1 was a pre-cursor to what lies ahead.

“I have to save contracts for them,” Conroy smiled Wednesday at WinSport. “They said the same thing to me: ‘We all want to come out (of college hockey) after the year.’

“It’s good, it gives them a goal, and we’ll be watching them all year.”

Up front, Reschny and Potter are future centrepieces here. Reschny, the No. 18 pick in the 2025 Draft, has been in town skating with the likes of Flames captain Mikael Backlund for the better part of a month.

And when asked about how he sees next spring’s signing season going, he was adamant that if the opportunity to sign becomes a reality, he’s ready to jump in with both feet.

“That’s the goal,” the product of Macklin, Sask. said. “I think one more good year at North Dakota, to kind of develop me more as a player, as a person off the ice, my body in the gym, nutrition-wise.

“That’s the goal is to go win a national championship there, then make the jump at the end of the year and hopefully get a couple games in.”