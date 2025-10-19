Flames Fall In Vegas

Flames suffer defeat to Golden Knights

By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

LAS VEGAS — Jonathan Huberdeau marked his return to the Flames lineup with a goal, but in the end, the Golden Knights scored a 6-1 victory Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas opened the scoring 46 seconds into the contest, but Huberdeau equalized on a man-advantage less than three minutes later, banging home a loose puck from the crease after his behind-the-back pass from the side of the net spilled into the blue paint.

But it was all Golden Knights from there.

Mitch Marner and Mark Stone each scored twice, while Jack Eichel finished the contest with four assists.

MacKenzie Weegar had a helper for the Flames, his 100th in a Calgary uniform.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Golden Knights 18.10.25

Photos courtesy of Getty Images

They Said It:

"We didn't have any pushback from that point"

"The effort wasn't good enough"

"We need to be better"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 27, VGK 28

Powerplay: CGY 1-3, VGK 3-3

Faceoffs: CGY 49.1%, VGK 50.9%

Hits: CGY 22, VGK 14

Blocked shots: CGY 10, VGK 21

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 18, VGK 23

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, VGK 12

Up Next:

The Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday, hosting the Jets at 7:30 p.m. MT. TICKETS

