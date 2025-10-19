Flames Fall In Vegas

Vegas opened the scoring 46 seconds into the contest, but Huberdeau equalized on a man-advantage less than three minutes later, banging home a loose puck from the crease after his behind-the-back pass from the side of the net spilled into the blue paint.

But it was all Golden Knights from there.

Mitch Marner and Mark Stone each scored twice, while Jack Eichel finished the contest with four assists.

MacKenzie Weegar had a helper for the Flames, his 100th in a Calgary uniform.