LAS VEGAS — Jonathan Huberdeau marked his return to the Flames lineup with a goal, but in the end, the Golden Knights scored a 6-1 victory Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
Flames Fall In Vegas
Flames suffer defeat to Golden Knights
Vegas opened the scoring 46 seconds into the contest, but Huberdeau equalized on a man-advantage less than three minutes later, banging home a loose puck from the crease after his behind-the-back pass from the side of the net spilled into the blue paint.
But it was all Golden Knights from there.
Mitch Marner and Mark Stone each scored twice, while Jack Eichel finished the contest with four assists.
MacKenzie Weegar had a helper for the Flames, his 100th in a Calgary uniform.
The Lineup:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
They Said It:
The Numbers Game:
Shots: CGY 27, VGK 28
Powerplay: CGY 1-3, VGK 3-3
Faceoffs: CGY 49.1%, VGK 50.9%
Hits: CGY 22, VGK 14
Blocked shots: CGY 10, VGK 21
5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 18, VGK 23
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, VGK 12
Up Next:
The Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday, hosting the Jets at 7:30 p.m. MT. TICKETS