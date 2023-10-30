Flames Fall In Heritage Classic

EDMONTON - Nazem Kadri scored his first of the season, while A.J. Greer got his first as a Flame in a 5-2 loss to the Oilers at Commonwealth Stadium Sunday night.

Jacob Markstrom finished the night with 27 saves.

The Oilers got the first good chance of the tilt, Edmonton captain Connor McDavid - who returned after missing the last two games with an injury - getting the puck after a turnover and then driving wide around Chris Tanev and hard to the net, Markstrom making the save but many Oilers fans in the crowd, unable to see the puck, rising to cheer thinking it went in.

Not long after, Markstrom made another big stop on a cross-ice feed from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to Evander Kane right in tight.