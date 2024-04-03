Ducks Down Flames

Calgary loses 5-3 to Anaheim

By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

The visiting Ducks scored three times in the third period to beat the Flames 5-3 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Tuesday night.

The game was knotted at two heading in the final frame, but the Ducks scored two straight before Andrei Kuzmenko answered to make it a one-goal game again, but then Alex Killorn scored his second of the stanza to round out the scoring.

Kuzmenko finished the night with a pair of goals, while Yegor Sharangovich had the other Calgary tally. Jacob Markstrom got the start in net and finished with 24 saves.

Nazem Kadri and Martin Pospisil both had two-assist nights.

The Flames had a 5-0 lead in shots early in the first period but finished with just six in the frame, while the Ducks piled 13 on the cage in the last 15 minutes.

Mason McTavish opened the scoring at 14:03, fighting for position atop the blue paint and tipping home a point shot from Olen Zellweger.

McTavish went looking for his second with time winding down in the first, stepping into a one-timer off a 2-on-1, cross-ice pass from Ryan Strome, but Markstrom launched across the crease to get there before the puck.

There was significantly more action in the second as the Flames outshot the visitors 12-5 and were rewarded for the increased production.

Calgary went to the powerplay 2:25 in and just five seconds into the advantage, they got on the board when Sharangovich made a stealthy tip in traffic on a Kadri shot past Lukas Dostal, many in the the crowd thinking No. 91 had scored till the official call was made on the PA.

Sharangovich gets a piece of the Kadri shot to tie things up

Sharangovich was then stopped in a 2-on-1 with Connor Zary a few minutes later when when he held and fired.

Kuzmenko got cooking after that, beating a Duck along the boards then hitting the binders inside the left faceoff circle, spinning and feeding a trailing Pospisil who was denied by Dostal.

At the other end of the ice, Markstrom flashed the leather to deny Troy Terry and keep it knotted.

Kuzmenko then sliced and diced through the Anaheim zone outside the reach of two different lunging Ducks and snapped home an absolute beauty at 10:26. Worth noting he had another good shot off a faceoff win later in the second but was stopped.

Kuzy shows off the handles and scores an absolute beauty

Terry made it 2-2 at 13:36 with nine seconds left on an Anaheim powerplay when he was in the right place at the right time, a point shot deflecting off a few players and right onto his stick as he stared at a wide-open cage.

Zary brought the crowd to its feet when he battled for the puck with a backpedalling Trevor Zegras, knocking the Ducks star into the linesman by the Anaheim blueline, which sent him crashing to the ice and his helmet flying.

The Flames forward, meanwhile, grabbed the biscuit and drove the net on a 2-on-1 without missing a step, getting two shots off but stopped on both.

Cam Fowler and Killorn scored in the first 5:09 of the third before Pospisil fired a puck on net that deflected off the skate of Kuzmenko and past Dostal at 9:34.

Pospisil's pass deflects off Kuzy's skate and in to cut the deficit

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich - Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer - Kevin Rooney - Dryden Hunt

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom - starter

Dillon Dube

They Said It:

Hear from the head coach following loss

"It wasn’t up to our standards"

"It was a disappointing effort tonight"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 23, ANA 29

Powerplay: CGY 1-2, ANA 1-1

Faceoffs: CGY 58.2%, ANA 41.8%

Blocked Shots: CGY 12, ANA 16

Hits: CGY 28, ANA 17

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 21, ANA 22

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, ANA 9

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Ducks 02.04.24

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action against Anaheim. Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The Flames hit the road for a quick one-off in Winnipeg against the Jets on Thursday night before returning home to host a Battle of Alberta tilt with the Oilers Saturday at 8 p.m. (TICKETS).

