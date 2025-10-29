Flames Fall 4-3 To Maple Leafs

That trio was absolutely buzzing in the opening frame, with Frost helping to generate a pair of high-danger opportunities just before the midway mark. First he danced out of the corner, feeding Kadri in the right circle for a shot that sailed just above the crossbar.

Less than a minute later - on a Flames powerplay - Frost found Kadri in the right circle again, but the centreman pinged the puck off the left post, and out.

Just 25 seconds into the middle stanza, Frost went seeking a second marker, trying a between-the-legs trick shot from just outside the blue paint that Stolarz got to just in time.

After Domi tied the game at 1-1, the Flames contingent of former Flyers found the scoresheet again. From the right wing, Farabee drove hard to the net, then pushed the puck through Stolarz’s legs for his first goal of the campaign.