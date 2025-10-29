Flames Fall 4-3 To Maple Leafs

Frost, Farabee, Honzek score in Toronto setback

251028_CGYatTORnew
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

TORONTO — Max Domi's goal with 2:04 to play proved to be the decider as the Maple Leafs snuck past the Flames 4-3 Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.

Domi and teammate Matthew Knies each scored twice for the home side, while Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee and Sam Honzek - with his first NHL marker - replied for the Flames.

See the action from Tuesday night's tilt in Toronto

Frost got things started 4:33 into the first period, a quick strike that came off the rush after Nazem Kadri gained the Leafs line with speed. He dished to his left to Jonathan Huberdeau, who quickly spun the disc cross-ice to Frost, who waited, then snapped a shot to Anthony Stolarz’s blocker side, off the left post and in.

Frost opens scoring against Leafs with lovely tally

That trio was absolutely buzzing in the opening frame, with Frost helping to generate a pair of high-danger opportunities just before the midway mark. First he danced out of the corner, feeding Kadri in the right circle for a shot that sailed just above the crossbar.

Less than a minute later - on a Flames powerplay - Frost found Kadri in the right circle again, but the centreman pinged the puck off the left post, and out.

Just 25 seconds into the middle stanza, Frost went seeking a second marker, trying a between-the-legs trick shot from just outside the blue paint that Stolarz got to just in time.

After Domi tied the game at 1-1, the Flames contingent of former Flyers found the scoresheet again. From the right wing, Farabee drove hard to the net, then pushed the puck through Stolarz’s legs for his first goal of the campaign.

Farabee scores first of season

But the 2-1 advantage was short-lived, as Toronto’s Knies evened the score with just under 35 seconds left on the clock.

And on a powerplay 3:47 into the third period, Knies put the home side in front, converting on a goalmouth scramble for his second of the night.

Undaunted, the Flames kept pressing. And with 5:11 to play in regulation time, they were rewarded. Mikael Backlund picked off a pass just inside the Maple Leafs blue line, then fed it down low to Honzek, who was alone in the low slot. The Calgary rookie coolly tucked the puck past Stolarz for his first NHL marker, evening the game at 3-3 in the process.

Honzek scores in third period to tie game

But Domi broke the tie, and sent the home fans home happy, with just over two minutes to play, converting off a turnover in the Flames zone.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Morgan Frost

Joel Farabee - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Matt Coronato

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

FTV_9195
FTV_9205
FTV_9218
FTV_9224
FTV_9239
+28 FTV_9257
FTV_9265
FTV_9279
GettyImages-2243419093
GettyImages-2243868461
GettyImages-2243868470
GettyImages-2243868488
GettyImages-2243868511
GettyImages-2243868528
GettyImages-2243418915
GettyImages-2243419010
GettyImages-2243419136
GettyImages-2243419302
GettyImages-2243419322
GettyImages-2243419356
GettyImages-2243421556
GettyImages-2243421934
GettyImages-2243421977
GettyImages-2243873279
GettyImages-2243873314
GettyImages-2243873345
GettyImages-2243873384
GettyImages-2243425683
GettyImages-2243425713
GettyImages-2243425909
GettyImages-2243425948
GettyImages-2243426119
GettyImages-2243426177
GettyImages-2243879050

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Maple Leafs 28.10.25

Warmsups by Ty Pilson. Game action from Getty Images

They Said It:

"We struggled to move the puck from our zone and out"

"I still want to have that mindset that nothing is free"

"That's a tough one to lose"

"It's kind of been the story of the whole year"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 29, TOR 37

Powerplay: CGY 0-3, TOR 1-4

Faceoffs: CGY 50%, TOR 50%

Hits: CGY 20, TOR 18

Blocked shots: CGY 10, TOR 15

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 24, TOR 20

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 11, TOR 6

Up Next:

The Flames continue this road trip against Ottawa Thursday at 5 p.m. MT, before stops in Nashville Saturday and Philadelphia Sunday. Calgary returns home to host the Columbus Blue Jackets Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

Related Content

CGY vs. TOR | Recap

News Feed

'Practice What You Preach'

'Looks Different From Ice Level'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Maple Leafs 28.10.25

5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs 28.10.25

Future Watch Update - 27.10.25

Sunday Night Delight!

Game Day Notebook - 26.10.25

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Rangers

5 Things - Flames vs. Rangers

Flames Defeated By Jets

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets

Game Day Notebook - 24.10.25

5 Things - Flames @ Jets

Flames Settle For Point Versus Canadiens

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canadiens

Game Day Notebook - 22.10.25

5 Things - Flames vs. Canadiens

'Do It For The Guys'