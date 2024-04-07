Down To The Wire

Trailing 2-0, the Flames didn't give up.

Mathematically eliminated from the playoffs in a loss to the Jets Thursday night, the team promised to play for each other and play for pride as they finished out the season.

They did just that.

Yegor Sharangovich scored on a powerplay just before the end of the second period and Nazem Kadri added another man-up marker to tie it up in the third, but the Oilers got the go-ahead goal and then added an empty-netter for a 4-2 victory Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It was the 30th goal of the season for Sharangovich, who also had an assist and was named the game's first star.

Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for the Flames while Calvin Pickard turned aside 34 pucks as the homeside outshot and outchanced the visitors.

Connor Zary returned to the ice Saturday after being a healthy scratch in Thursday’s loss to the Jets. Instead of lining up on the wing, which he has for most of the season, he centred a line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Dryden Hunt on the night.

The trio were buzzing early, Huberdeau just missing Zary with a tap-in pass less than four minutes in.

Later Hunt got a fluttering backhand on net after a scramble, Pickard getting enough of the knuckleball to keep it out.

Markstrom was solid in the opening 20, denying Warren Foegele’s shorthanded backhand breakaway attempt with his right pad, Daniil Miromanov then tattooing the post later on the advantage.

Calgary got three powerplays in the first, the Oilers two (while, more like one-a-half as there was some 4-on-4 in there on their first one).

They made good on the last one, Leon Draisaitl stepping into a one-timer with 15 seconds to play in the frame.

The Flames outshot the visitors by a wide 19-8 margin in the second period.

Pickard was sharp early, stopping a pair of shots – one backhand and one forehand - from Mikael Backlund right on the doorstep.

The Oilers got their second tally after a turnover, former Flame Derek Ryan legging the puck up the ice on a 2-on-1, Dennis Gilbert laying down to block his cross-ice pass attempt, but the puck squirting out to a trailing Connor Brown who put it home at 3:13.

Evander Kane slashed Hunt behind the Oilers net after a Flames rush, Sharangovich making him pay 11 seconds into the powerplay when he stepped into a howitzer.