Flames Drop Shootout Decision To Jets

Calgary closes preseason with 5-4 setback

251003_CGYvsWPG
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

They had more pace.

They had more crispness.

But in the end, the evening belonged to the Winnipeg Jets, who rallied from a third-period deficit to nip the Flames 5-4 in a shootout in the preseason finale at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Nazem Kadri scored a pair of goals for the home side, while Matvei Gridin and Joel Hanley chipped in with singles, while Kevin Bahl and Adam Klapka each had two helpers on the night.

On the opening goal, Kadri was the benefactor of some good work down low by linemates Joel Farabee and Klapka, who spun from behind the net and floated a perfect backhand saucer pass to Kadri’s tape at the top of the blue paint, allowing the veteran centre to tap in his first goal of the preseason.

Forward finishes off lovely pass from Klapka to open scoring

Then, it was Gridin’s turn. A point shot was slowed by the stick of Jets defenceman Haydn Fleury on its way to the net and there, waiting in open space was Gridin, who grabbed the disc, turned and tucked a backhander five-hole on Connor Hellebuyck to give the locals a 2-0 lead before the game was 12 minutes old.

Gridin scores third of preseason with nifty tuck

Fleury got one back for the visitors but Calgary’s offensive outburst continued with just under three minutes left when Hanley’s long-range wrister evaded a would-be shot-blocker and sailed over Hellebuyck’s right shoulder and into the net.

Hanley scores with long-distance wrister

Kadri was the benefactor of more crisp puck play in the second period. On an odd-man rush, he found the trailer in Bahl who, seeing Kadri wide open in the right circle, immediately returned the puck on a quick give-and-go, allowing the Flames’ leading goal-getter from a season ago time and space to deposit the disc into the yawning cage.

Kadri finishes off rush for his second of the night

Gustav Nyquist pegged one back for Winnipeg on a rebound at 6:14, but when Calgary needed a stop, they got one from Wolf, his best of the frame coming at the end of an extended spell of defensive play when he coolly turned aside a Mark Scheifele effort after the Jets star snuck down the left side and drove the net.

Winnipeg forced extra time with a pair of third-period markers, one from in tight by Alex Iafallo, while the equalizer caromed off Parker Ford with 7:03 left in regulation time.

Wolf was forced into a pair of big stops in the extra session off Jets blueliner Neal Pionk, the second coming after the Winnipeg defender spun into the slot with the puck before firing it at the Calgary netminder's blocker hand.

Justin Kirkland and Rasmus Andersson tallied for the Flames in the shootout - Kirkland with his signature snapshot, Andersson a five-hole tuck that slipped through Hellebuyck's wickets.

But Tanner Pearson's goal in the seventh round of the penalty-shot session stood up as the decider.

JB9A3645 copy
JB9A3648 copy
JB9A3657 copy
JB9A3659 copy
JB9A3661 copy
+50 JB9A3666 copy
JB9A3671 copy
JB9A3673 copy
JB9A3675 copy
JB9A3677 copy
JB9A3680 copy
JB9A3684 copy
JB9A3697 copy
JB9A3698 copy
JB9A3702 copy
JB9A3709 copy
JB9A3710 copy
JB9A3716 copy
JB9A3722 copy
JB9A3724 copy
JB9A3732 copy
JB9A3735 copy
JB9A3736 copy
JB9A3738 copy
JB9A3739 copy
JB9A3740 copy
JB9A3741 copy
JB9A3743 copy
JB9A3750 copy
JB9A3752 copy
JB9A3756 copy
JB9A3758 copy
JB9A3761 copy
JB9A3765 copy
JB9A3769 copy
JB9A3771 copy
JB9A3773 copy
JB9A3783 copy
JB9A3790 copy
JB9A3791 copy
JB9A3793 copy
JB9A3794 copy
JB9A3801 copy
JB9A3808 copy
JB9A3810 copy
JB9A3812 copy
JB9A3814 copy
JB9A3815 copy
JB9A3816 copy
JB9A3818 copy
JB9A3834 copy
JB9A3835 copy
JB9A3841 copy
JB9A3842 copy
JB9A3843 copy
JB9A3848 copy

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Jets 03.10.25

Photos by Gerry Thomas

They Said It:

"Overall, definitely some positives to take"

"We'll work on some stuff this week to get ready for Wednesday"

"He's been good - he's had impact"

“If the coaches think I am ready to go, I am ready”

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 29, WPG 35

Powerplay: CGY 0-5, WPG 0-3

Faceoffs: CGY 55.4%, WPG 44.6%

Hits: CGY 17, WPG 35

Blocked shots: CGY 17, WPG 20

Up Next:

The 2025-26 regular season kicks off with a pair of road games against Western Canadian rivals. Calgary will open the campaign in Edmonton Oct. 8 before visiting Vancouver Oct. 9. The home-opener is Oct. 11 when the Flames host the Blues at 2 p.m. CLICK FOR TICKETS

Related Content

CGY vs. WPG | Recap

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

Training Camp Notebook - 03.10.25

Preseason Preview - Flames vs. Jets

Future Watch Update - 02.10.25

Flames Extend Head Coach Ryan Huska

Flames Fall To Canucks

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks - 01.10.25

Training Camp Notebook - 01.10.25

Preseason Preview - Flames vs. Canucks

The Chase Returns For Season 2

'That's A Sneaky Release'

Flames Reduce Training Camp Roster

Marvelous Matvei!

Training Camp Notebook - 29.09.25

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 29.09.25

Flames @ Kraken Preseason Roster

Preseason Preview - Flames @ Kraken

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.25