Decision Dropped

CHICAGO - The Flames rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game early in the third period, but the Blackhawks would score three straight as Calgary fell 5-2 Tuesday night at the United Center.

Matt Coronato and Rasmus Andersson scored for Calgary, while Dustin Wolf made 18 saves between the pipes.

It was Coronato’s third goal in last four games – and sixth of the season – and came on the powerplay.

Connor Bedard had a hat-trick for Chicago, including the game-winner.

Calgary’s PK was a perfect 4-for-4 on the night, while the man-up went 1-for-4.

Earlier in the day, the Flames announced they had claimed John Beecher off waivers from the Boston Bruins, the big centre already in Buffalo to meet the team where they will play their second of back-to-back tilts Wednesday night on this quick road trip.