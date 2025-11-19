Decision Dropped

Flames fight hard, but fall 5-2 to the Hawks in the Windy City

20251118_Flames_Blackhawks
By Ty Pilson
CalgaryFlames.com

CHICAGO - The Flames rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game early in the third period, but the Blackhawks would score three straight as Calgary fell 5-2 Tuesday night at the United Center.

Matt Coronato and Rasmus Andersson scored for Calgary, while Dustin Wolf made 18 saves between the pipes.

It was Coronato’s third goal in last four games – and sixth of the season – and came on the powerplay.

Connor Bedard had a hat-trick for Chicago, including the game-winner.

Calgary’s PK was a perfect 4-for-4 on the night, while the man-up went 1-for-4.

Earlier in the day, the Flames announced they had claimed John Beecher off waivers from the Boston Bruins, the big centre already in Buffalo to meet the team where they will play their second of back-to-back tilts Wednesday night on this quick road trip.



The Flames killed off a pair of Chicago powerplays in the first period, including one for a delay of game after Calgary challenged the opening Blackhawks tally for goalie interference.

Ryan Donato scored with just under five minutes to go in the period, and after review the marker was upheld putting the Flames down a man.

Earlier in the period, Bedard was whistled for slashing Coronato but Calgary was unable to convert on that powerplay chance.

Looking for the equalizer, Morgan Frost threw a shot on net early in the third that beat Chicago 'tender Arvid Soderblom but went off the post and out of harm’s way.

The Flames killed off another pair of penalties in the middle stanza, including 24 seconds of a 5-on-3 Chicago advantage.

Bedard would double the lead for the homeside at 15:11 when he poked a puck five-hole past Wolf after a footrace with Yan Kuznetsov. The biscuit was flipped down the ice, the Calgary netminder missing it as he came out to try and play it out of harm’s way.

Coronato would get Calgary on the board on a late powerplay called with 36 ticks left on the clock. The Flames needed just 11 seconds for Nazem Kadri to send a puck cross-crease to the backdoor where Coronato put it in the net before Soderblom could get his right pad across to the post.



A couple hard shifts by the Flames – including some incredible work from the line Adam Klapka, Ryan Lomberg and Sam Morton, who was called up Monday – set the stage for the tying goal.

Andersson skated in from the point and grabbed a puck that trickled off the stick of Mikael Backlund and snapped it home at 3:04.



Bedard, though, would answer back less than two minutes later, putting it high farside at 4:57, with Oliver Moore credited for the fourth marker for the Blackhawks after driving to the net, the puck going off Kevin Bahl’s skate and past Wolf at 13:04.

Bedard added an empty-netter with Wolf on the bench.

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Blackhawks - 18.11.25

Walk-in and warm-up pics by Torie Peterson. Game images by Getty

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Sam Morton - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"You earn your bounces. Always."

"I don't think we ever fully got to playing the way we want"

"Special teams were good, but... it's about wins"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 20, CHI 20

Powerplay: CGY 1-4, CHI 0-4

Faceoffs: CGY 55.2%, CHI 48.8%

Hits: CGY 42, CHI 12

Blocked shots: CGY 15, CHI 11

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 18, CHI 24

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 7, CHI 4

Up Next:

The Flames finish off this quick two-game set tomorrow night in Buffalo (5:30 p.m. MT/Sportsnet One) before returning home to host Dallas next Saturday in the annual Hockey Fights Cancer game at 8 p.m. GET TICKETS

