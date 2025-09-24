No Place Like 'Dome

The Kraken answered by 94 seconds later though, when Mitchell Stephens pirouetted in front of Wolf and slipped home his first goal of the exhibition campaign.

The score remained level at 1-1 at the buzzer, but the Flames did their best to try and take a lead into the break. Jonathan Huberdeau tried a low shot from the left circle that Grubauer got a piece of with his toe, then after some good work by Adam Klapka along the wall, he filtered the puck through to Connor Zary, who fired a low shot into the pad of the German netminder.

Then, as time expired, Grubauer kicked away a Zayne Parekh point shot right onto the stick of Matt Coronato, who gave the disc a couple of whacks before Huberdeau tried a wraparound of his own, only to be denied by the visiting goaltender - and the buzzer.

Calgary earned three straight powerplays through the first 40 minutes of play, and took the lead on their second thanks to some teamwork from Kerins and Zary.

Kerins carried the puck from his own zone to the Seattle blue line, but it bounced off his stick, then off a Kraken leg to Zary. But calmly, Zary returned the biscuit to Kerins as he strode toward the net, at which point Kerins roofed it over Grubauer’s shoulder to give the Flames a 2-1 advantage.