No Place Like 'Dome

Flames knock off Kraken 4-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome

250923_CGYvsSEA
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

On a night where plenty of youth was on display, the Flames veterans made sure they took care of business in a 4-1 preseason victory over the Kraken at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Yegor Sharangovich, Rory Kerins, Matt Coronato and Sam Morton scored, while both Kerins and Brzustewicz each enjoyed multi-point nights as Calgary improved to 2-1 in the exhibition campaign.

Dustin Wolf looked sharp in his first game action of the new season, while Jonathan Huberdeau, Morgan Frost and Sam Honzek also picked up points.

It took 7:40 for the Flames to find the scoresheet, and that opening goal had a bit of bite.

Sharangovich glided to the low slot, stick on the ice, and coolly redirected a Hunter Brzustewicz point shot past Kraken netminder Philipp Grubauer.

Sharangovich tips home a point shot by Brzustewicz in the first period

The Kraken answered by 94 seconds later though, when Mitchell Stephens pirouetted in front of Wolf and slipped home his first goal of the exhibition campaign.

The score remained level at 1-1 at the buzzer, but the Flames did their best to try and take a lead into the break. Jonathan Huberdeau tried a low shot from the left circle that Grubauer got a piece of with his toe, then after some good work by Adam Klapka along the wall, he filtered the puck through to Connor Zary, who fired a low shot into the pad of the German netminder.

Then, as time expired, Grubauer kicked away a Zayne Parekh point shot right onto the stick of Matt Coronato, who gave the disc a couple of whacks before Huberdeau tried a wraparound of his own, only to be denied by the visiting goaltender - and the buzzer.

Calgary earned three straight powerplays through the first 40 minutes of play, and took the lead on their second thanks to some teamwork from Kerins and Zary.

Kerins carried the puck from his own zone to the Seattle blue line, but it bounced off his stick, then off a Kraken leg to Zary. But calmly, Zary returned the biscuit to Kerins as he strode toward the net, at which point Kerins roofed it over Grubauer’s shoulder to give the Flames a 2-1 advantage.

Kerins scores a beauty from in tight on the powerplay

The hosts held a 25-13 edge through 40 minutes, before head coach Ryan Huska turned over the reins in goal to Owen Say after Dustin Wolf turned aside 12 pucks in his first preseason outing of the fall.

And the team came out flying in period three, adding to the lead at the 42-second mark.

Morgan Frost spun out of the right corner, then sifted a hard pass across the top of the crease to Coronato, who snapped home his first goal of the exhibition campaign from the bottom of the left circle.

Flames forward scores early in the third period

Morton iced it with an empty-netter at 17:26 of the final frame, as the Flames finished the contest with a 34-20 edge in shots on goal.

But as much as the vets carried things, the young Flames showed well too.

Tuesday's game marked another opportunity for Zayne Parekh to strut his stuff in front of the C of Red - he finished the contest with a team-high 21:51 of ice-time, marked with an exclamation point when he sent Seattle forward Carson Rehkopf tumbling into the boards behind the Calgary net early in the third period.

In addition to his assist, Honzek had a glorious opportunity midway through the final frame. Short-handed, he carried the puck down the left wing, blew past a defender and cut in on goal alone, but his backhand effort went just wide.

Coronato led all skaters with seven shots on goal, while Frost was the most efficient Flame in the dot, winning nine of his 15 face-offs.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

Matvei Gridin - Rory Kerins - Yegor Sharangovich

William Stromgren - Sam Morton - Sam Honzek

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zayne Parekh

Ilya Solovyov - Brayden Pachal

Yan Kuznetsov - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Owen Say

They Said It:

"We're playing as hard as we can right now"

"That was so much fun, that was so surreal"

"We were playing pretty direct as a line"

"Looked closer to what we expect our team to play like"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 34, SEA 20

Powerplay: CGY 1-3, SEA 0-3

Faceoffs: CGY 44.4%, SEA 55.6%

Blocked Shots: CGY 9, SEA 19

Hits: CGY 17, SEA 22

Up Next:

Calgary's next three preseason games will all take place away from home, beginning with a contest in Abbotsford, B.C. versus the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday at 8 p.m. MT.

The next home action for the Flames will come October 1, when they host the Canucks in their penultimate preseason game at 7 p.m. MT. CLICK FOR TICKETS

