'The Chemistry Is There'

Weegar and his fellow Flames defencemen have helped the team to a 5-2-0 January

240115_Weegar
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Starsky had Hutch.

Seals had Crofts.

The Flames defence have each other.

As we round the bend into the second half of the season, one constant in the Calgary lineup has been on the blueline pairings.

For the most part, MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson have played together since Day 1. Same story with Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev.

It’s a lot easier to develop chemistry with a partner when you’re given time to build it, and as the Flames return home for a half-dozen games sporting a 5-2-0 record to start 2024, it’s safe to suggest the mix on the blueline has been just like that third bowl of porridge.

“We have a great group back there; the confidence is there, the chemistry is there,” Weegar said following Monday’s practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome. “(Earlier in the season), it was just trying to figure out some lines, but now everything’s set.”

The Hanifin-Tanev pairing holds a slight edge in time on ice, having played a shade under 480 minutes this season at 5-on-5 than have Weegar and Andersson (439 minutes and 37 seconds).

Between the four of them, as well as the likes of Dennis Gilbert, Nick DeSimone and Jordan Oesterle, the Calgary blueliners have helped keep a steady hand on things at both ends of the ice.

“We’re just trying to play consistent every single day,” Weegar said. “I’ve talked about it many times this year it’s just trying to be threats out there, whether it’s getting up in the play and scoring a goal, or making a good outlet pass to one of our forwards.”

"The confidence is there, the chemistry is there"

As much as consistency is the preferred buzzword, you could argue competitiveness, too, needs to be part of the equation.

When asked about his goaltender Jacob Markstrom’s willingness to close out Saturday’s 3-1 win in Las Vegas without one of his gloves on, Head Coach Ryan Huska alluded to a sense of urgency from his group (and his blueline) in their willingness to put team success above personal well-being.

“As a coach you’re a little bit worried when you see that, but with that play too, the one guy that blocks the key shot, that probably Marky would have tried to make with his bare hand, was Chris (Tanev),” Huska said following Monday’s practice. That’s what it’s all about, now, is you have people that are doing whatever they have to do to try to win games.

“I think we’re slowly starting to get to that point, where everybody is starting to believe in that.”

"He got what he needed today"

The shot-blocking, particularly by Tanev, is the stuff of legend; from his desire to put limbs - or even his face - in front of pucks to keep them from heading goalward.

And it’s rubbed off on his teammates.

As of the start of play Monday, three Flames defencemen (Tanev, Weegar and Andersson) all sat within the Top 12 among NHL shot-blocking leaders, with only the Rangers’ Jacob Trouba and Mario Ferraro of the Sharks having hurled themselves in front of more vulcanized rubber than Tanev this season.

“I think it’s guys understanding there are certain things that are uncomfortable that you have to do to win games,” said Huska. “The shot-blocking we’ve seen from our team this year has been significantly different than in the past, and that’s just an example of it. But those are the things that allow you to win hockey games.”

With a six-game homestand on the horizon, Weegar and company know they have an opportunity in front of them to keep the strong start to 2024 rolling.

But it’s up to that defensive engine to set the pace.

“It’s been going our way right now, we have to stay consistent,” Weegar said. “We feel like when we play good back there, the rest of the team sort of follows behind.”

