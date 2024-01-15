Starsky had Hutch.

Seals had Crofts.

The Flames defence have each other.

As we round the bend into the second half of the season, one constant in the Calgary lineup has been on the blueline pairings.

For the most part, MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson have played together since Day 1. Same story with Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev.

It’s a lot easier to develop chemistry with a partner when you’re given time to build it, and as the Flames return home for a half-dozen games sporting a 5-2-0 record to start 2024, it’s safe to suggest the mix on the blueline has been just like that third bowl of porridge.

“We have a great group back there; the confidence is there, the chemistry is there,” Weegar said following Monday’s practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome. “(Earlier in the season), it was just trying to figure out some lines, but now everything’s set.”

The Hanifin-Tanev pairing holds a slight edge in time on ice, having played a shade under 480 minutes this season at 5-on-5 than have Weegar and Andersson (439 minutes and 37 seconds).

Between the four of them, as well as the likes of Dennis Gilbert, Nick DeSimone and Jordan Oesterle, the Calgary blueliners have helped keep a steady hand on things at both ends of the ice.

“We’re just trying to play consistent every single day,” Weegar said. “I’ve talked about it many times this year it’s just trying to be threats out there, whether it’s getting up in the play and scoring a goal, or making a good outlet pass to one of our forwards.”