Flames Assign Yan Kuznetsov

Blueliner made his NHL debut on Jan. 9 vs. Ottawa

20240114_Kuznetsov
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames have assigned defenceman Yan Kuznetsov to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

The 21-year-old made his NHL debut on Jan. 9 against the Ottawa Senators, logging 11:58 of ice time and recording two shots on goal. In 31 games with the Wranglers this year, the Murmansk, Russia native has two goals, seven points, 13 penalty minutes and a plus-5 rating.

The Wranglers are back in action on Friday, Jan. 19 when they visit the Coachella Valley Firebirds as part of a seven-game stretch away from the Scotiabank Saddledome.

