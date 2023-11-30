Flames Acquire Picks From Vancouver

The Flames announced today they have acquired a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (previously acquired by Vancouver from Chicago in a November 28th trade) and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from Vancouver in exchange for defenceman Nikita Zadorov.

“First, I’d like to thank Nikita for his commitment to the Flames and his professionalism through this process,” said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy.

“Our hockey operations group works every day to find opportunities that make our team better today and for the future. This trade provides us with important draft assets, cap space and the opportunity for another one of our young prospects to prove himself in the NHL.”