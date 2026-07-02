Flames Acquire Jacob Middleton From Minnesota

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have acquired defenceman Jacob Middleton from the Minnesota Wild along with a second-round pick (2029), third-round pick (2027) and a fourth-round pick (2028) in exchange for Blake Coleman and Olli Määttä. Calgary will retain 50% of Coleman’s contract.

Middleton, a native of Wainwright, AB, has played in the NHL for nine seasons split between San Jose and Minnesota. Last season, he played in 75 games netting a pair of goals along with 14 assists for 16 points and 76 penalty minutes and played in an additional 11 playoff games. In 381 career games, the blueliner has scored 24 goals and 70 assists for 94 points and 360 penalty minutes. Jacob won the 2023 IIHF World Championship as a part of Team Canada.

JACOB MIDDLETON – DEFENCEMAN

BORN: Wainwright, AB​​ DATE: July 2, 1996

HEIGHT: 6’3” ​​​WEIGHT: 218 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: LAK – 7th round (210th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft