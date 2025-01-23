'Lucky To Be Here'

Bishop set to skate in first NHL game since 2022 after recall from AHL

250123_Bishop
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Clark Bishop’s parents were going to be in Calgary this week anyway.

He and his wife Kathleen welcomed a daughter earlier this month, so Mom and Dad planned a trip out West to see their newest grandchild.

Now, they’ve got Thursday evening plans, after Bishop was recalled by the Flames ahead of their matchup with the Sabres at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS

The 28-year-old Newfoundlander is set to skate in his first NHL game in nearly three years, his recall brought on by career numbers as captain of the AHL’s Wranglers.

"It's going to be a good trip for them," Bishop said with a smile Thursday morning.

“I’ve been having a pretty good year with the Wranglers, and we’ve had a good team,” he added. “I think I’ve brought my game to a different level this year. I thought in the back of my head it was always a possibility.

“Just got to be patient, I’m lucky to be here.”

Bishop - who has 47 NHL games to his name with the Hurricanes and Senators - has already surpassed his career-best totals this season in the AHL, scoring 16 goals, six of the game-winning variety.

But his game is all about hard work, and grit.

Thanks in part to his showing at the AHL level, Flames head coach Ryan Huska and staff figured the time was nigh to give Bishop a look with the big club.

“It’s a good story, with a player that continues to persevere,” Huska said. “He’s the captain of our team down there.

“He’s a harder player, he’s a gritty guy, and he’s a centreman that we feel like he might be able to help us in the face-off circle as well.”

He’s bringing a lot of experience, too. Huska made mention of Bishop’s maturity when asked about his new forward’s excitement to be back in the NHL.

"I think it just proves keep working hard, and good things can happen"

But one Flame in particular had a first-hand experience of Bishop’s leadership skills, when the pair helped the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers capture the Calder Cup in 2019.

“Our team that year was so good,” defenceman Jake Bean recalled Thursday. “I can’t remember, we probably had 10 or 15 losses the whole season.

“It was a pretty special year, and Bish was a leader on that team and it was fun to come in and have guys like that, that you can follow.”

Bishop terms himself as a ‘reliable’ player, a forward that can make life difficult for the opposition all over the ice, and on the penalty-kill.

Tonight, he’ll put his work boots on one foot at a time, just like he’s always done.

“It’s been a little while since I’ve played an NHL game,” he smiled. “I think it just proves (to) keep working hard, and good things can happen.”

His is not an easy style of hockey to play, with many bumps and bruises along the road.

But Bishop has always led by example, and those leadership skills have rubbed off on his teammates each step of the way.

“He plays the right way and he always has, he just sticks with it,” said Bean. “I’m not surprised to see him be the leader that he is now, after getting to see him when he was a little bit younger.

“It’s awesome to see him up here, and I’m excited to play with him tonight.”

