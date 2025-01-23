Clark Bishop’s parents were going to be in Calgary this week anyway.

He and his wife Kathleen welcomed a daughter earlier this month, so Mom and Dad planned a trip out West to see their newest grandchild.

Now, they’ve got Thursday evening plans, after Bishop was recalled by the Flames ahead of their matchup with the Sabres at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS

The 28-year-old Newfoundlander is set to skate in his first NHL game in nearly three years, his recall brought on by career numbers as captain of the AHL’s Wranglers.

"It's going to be a good trip for them," Bishop said with a smile Thursday morning.

“I’ve been having a pretty good year with the Wranglers, and we’ve had a good team,” he added. “I think I’ve brought my game to a different level this year. I thought in the back of my head it was always a possibility.

“Just got to be patient, I’m lucky to be here.”

Bishop - who has 47 NHL games to his name with the Hurricanes and Senators - has already surpassed his career-best totals this season in the AHL, scoring 16 goals, six of the game-winning variety.

But his game is all about hard work, and grit.

Thanks in part to his showing at the AHL level, Flames head coach Ryan Huska and staff figured the time was nigh to give Bishop a look with the big club.

“It’s a good story, with a player that continues to persevere,” Huska said. “He’s the captain of our team down there.

“He’s a harder player, he’s a gritty guy, and he’s a centreman that we feel like he might be able to help us in the face-off circle as well.”

He’s bringing a lot of experience, too. Huska made mention of Bishop’s maturity when asked about his new forward’s excitement to be back in the NHL.