'Get My Foot In The Door'

Ben Jones had a clear focus in the offseason.

So far, seems to be paying dividends.

The preseason kicked off on the right foot for the Flames, with a commanding 10-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.

Helping to lead the charge for Calgary in that game was the line of Ben Jones, Matt Coronato and Dryden Hunt, who were driving forces on offence all night.

Jones scored his first goal of the preseason during the third period and, for the 24-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., it felt good to get back on the ice and test himself in game situations.

“It’s nice to get your feet wet, and get into the fire a little bit,” said Jones. “Obviously last night, with the result that we had, we’re happy about it, but you can’t really expect to win 10-0 every night.”