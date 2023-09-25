News Feed

Ciona Returns to Seattle for the First Time as a Pro

'I'm So Excited'
Flames @ Kraken Roster

Flames @ Kraken Roster
Flames vs. Kraken Roster

Flames vs. Kraken Roster
Flames beat Canucks 10-0 in NHL preseason

Hatty For Matty
Ruzicka Looking to Make the Most of Opportunity

'This Is A Moment For Him'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks
Flames vs. Canucks Roster

Flames vs. Canucks Roster
Flames host Canucks in NHL preseason action

Preview - Flames vs. Canucks
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Rasmus Andersson

FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Rasmus Andersson
Training Camp Notebook - 23.09.23

Training Camp Notebook - 23.09.23
Pelletier Hungry to Lock Down Roster Spot

'Learned How To Be A Pro'
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Jakob Pelletier

FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Jakob Pelletier
Training Camp Notebook - 22.09.23

Training Camp Notebook - 22.09.23
Oesterle Adds Versatility to Flames D Corps

'Be Impactful'
Excited Flames Open Camp Brimming with Positivity

'Everyone's Excited'
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Day 1

FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Yegor Sharangovich
'Find The Chemistry'

'Find The Chemistry'
Flames Sign Parker Bell

Flames Sign Parker Bell

'Get My Foot In The Door'

Jones focused on impressing at Flames camp

jones
By BRYAN WILSON
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Ben Jones had a clear focus in the offseason.

So far, seems to be paying dividends.

The preseason kicked off on the right foot for the Flames, with a commanding 10-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.

Helping to lead the charge for Calgary in that game was the line of Ben Jones, Matt Coronato and Dryden Hunt, who were driving forces on offence all night.

Jones scored his first goal of the preseason during the third period and, for the 24-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., it felt good to get back on the ice and test himself in game situations.

“It’s nice to get your feet wet, and get into the fire a little bit,” said Jones. “Obviously last night, with the result that we had, we’re happy about it, but you can’t really expect to win 10-0 every night.”

"It's going to be a new mindset coming into tonight"

Jones came into training camp hungry, motivated, and ready to take further steps in his game, with hopes of impressing the new Flames coaching staff and management.

“Obviously, if you’re not coming into camp thinking that there’s a (roster) spot that you’re going to take, then I think you’re not in the right mindset,” explained Jones. “That’s where my mind is at; I’m coming in trying to get my foot in the door. Trying to make them make a hard decision, (and) with last night, I think I made some good strides.”

The speed of the game is heightened at the NHL level, and as a result, Jones has focused on being quicker in all aspects of his game this season.

“For me, pace has always been something I’ve had to work on,” he explained. “Just trying to play as fast as I can, try to move pucks as fast as I can, get in on the forecheck and do the smaller things that I think I do well. Just try and continue to develop into a pro that can hopefully play in the NHL full time, one day.”

jones2