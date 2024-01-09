'A Very Proud Calgarian'

Mikael Backlund didn’t know this week’s Flames fathers trip would have such a special significance.

The team is jetting away from the polar vortex and into the balmy climes of Arizona and Las Vegas later this week, and the Flames captain finds himself staring down a significant franchise milestone ahead of tonight's home tilt against the Senators.

When he hits the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome this evening, the 34-year-old will skate in his 949th career game as a Flame, tying him with Mark Giordano for second all-time in appearances for the club.

And Backlund’s dad will be here to see it.

“When we talked about the fathers trip during camp, when we should have it, this was one of the trips,” Backlund said following Tuesday’s morning skate. “At the time, I had no idea I was going to tie Gio tonight, potentially next game become all-time second alone.

“To have my dad here tonight, it’s going to be very special too; I didn’t plan that, so it feels very special that he’s coming over today, and he’ll be here for this week and a little bit of next week as well.”

It’s the type of achievement that creates cause for reflection, and it’s a real source of pride for Backlund, too.

He’s known only one NHL home since being selected 24th overall in the 2007 NHL Draft, and committed to two more seasons here this past September, all while being named the 21st captain in franchise history (the 20th, by the way, was Giordano).

“Early days, in Calgary, I didn’t know how long I was going to play in the NHL,” Backlund said. “To be tied with Gio is very special too, growing up, having him as my mentor and looking up to him.

“Sliding in second right behind Jarome (Iginla) as well, being my first captain here, and the biggest franchise player here, it’s very special.”