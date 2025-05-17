'Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity'

STOCKHOLM - With all do respect to the familiar confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome, this is home-ice advantage for Flames captain Mikael Backlund.

Backlund, suiting up with Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, has the capacity of a country behind him when he hits the ice in Stockholm - a short jaunt from his hometown of Västerås that equates to a comparable commute from Canmore to Calgary.

"It's really cool," Backlund said. "It's a 50-minute train ride down to my city, or an hour drive. I have people here every night to watch the games. Both days off... last Sunday I went home and this Sunday I'm going home. It's really special to be this close to home and have so many people cheer us on."

This ice doesn't have a 'C of Red.'

Backlund does, however, have the backing of a 'Swedish Wall.'

"To play in front of the Swedish Wall, as they call it there, it's been great. The atmosphere has been awesome. It's great. It's an awesome feeling battling hard with the boys and then you get to stand there and sing your national anthem. It's a very proud moment.

"It feels great every time."