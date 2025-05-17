'Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity'

Backlund enjoying home-ice advantage with family and friends on hand at the Worlds

20250517_Backlund_3
By Aaron Vickers
Special To CalgaryFlames.com

STOCKHOLM - With all do respect to the familiar confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome, this is home-ice advantage for Flames captain Mikael Backlund.

Backlund, suiting up with Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, has the capacity of a country behind him when he hits the ice in Stockholm - a short jaunt from his hometown of Västerås that equates to a comparable commute from Canmore to Calgary.

"It's really cool," Backlund said. "It's a 50-minute train ride down to my city, or an hour drive. I have people here every night to watch the games. Both days off... last Sunday I went home and this Sunday I'm going home. It's really special to be this close to home and have so many people cheer us on."

This ice doesn't have a 'C of Red.'

Backlund does, however, have the backing of a 'Swedish Wall.'

"To play in front of the Swedish Wall, as they call it there, it's been great. The atmosphere has been awesome. It's great. It's an awesome feeling battling hard with the boys and then you get to stand there and sing your national anthem. It's a very proud moment.

"It feels great every time."

20250517_Backlund_2

Count a few Backlunds among the crowd.

The games being in his backyard, after all.

Each Swedish player is served an allotment of tickets, allowing the Flames captain an entire clan behind him.

"Eight tickets a game," Backlund detailed. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play here so close to my hometown. We were able to buy discounted tickets through the team. I've been maxing that out with family and friends and personal coaches and all that kind of stuff."

The roster is deep.

No, not the on-ice gathering that features the likes of Backlund, Rasmus Andersson, Elias Lindholm, Jacob Markstrom, Mika Zibanejad, Filip Forsberg, and the like that has the home side sitting with a share of the Group A lead with a flawless 6-0 record.

The one backing Backlund.

"So far... both parents have been here watching with their significant others," Backlund counted. "My little sister was here with her husband and two boys the first couple games. My older sister was here with her husband and son. My skills coach was here. My personal coach is coming on Saturday. Lots of buddies coming Saturday. One of my friends was there (Wednesday). Friend was there last Saturday.

"So, a lot of people."

But wait, there's more.

"My parents will come back for the Canada game and playoffs," Backlund continued. "Frida and the kids are coming on Sunday, arriving here. I'll go home and spend the day at home on Sunday and then Frida will come watch the Canada game and the quarterfinal. Hopefully we'll make it to the semis and she'll bring the kids, because those games are earlier.

"Hopefully the kids get to watch a game."

The prospects of that look good.

The probability of that chance, though, were in question not too long ago.

Backlund played through injuries this season, though Calgary's captain - and the Swedish alternate - still managed 76 total skates in Flames silks.

20250517_Backlund_1

"Yeah, but... obviously the focus at home was 100% finishing the year and making the playoffs. Once that didn't happen, down the stretch I was feeling almost 100% and feeling good and playing well," Backlund said. "Once the season was over I was devastated and almost a little depressed there for a week or so, but after that it was time to switch gears to Worlds and I felt healthy enough."

It's allowed him a sixth spin on the Worlds stage, and first since captaining the Swedish side to gold in 2018 in Copenhagen - just a bridge away from home ice in Malmo.

Now he has it again.

Full on.

With friends, family, and a sea of yellow behind him.

"It feels great," Backlund said. "It's an honour to play for Team Sweden. Very special to be here.

"Home ice, of course.

"It's always special."

