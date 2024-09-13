Flames Hand Out Hardware

The winners were ...

(Clayton H Riddell Award)

The Clayton H Riddell Award is presented annually to the Flames defenseman who demonstrates throughout the regular season the greatest all-around ability at the position...

Last season he led all Flames defensemen with a career-high 20 goals, along with 32 assists for 52 points in 79 games.

The winner of the Clayton H Riddell Award as Top Defenceman is #52 Mackenzie Weegar

\ Weegar was represnting the Flames in Las Vegas at the NHL Media Tour*