The Flames handed out the 2023-24 team awards Tuesday evening after the team's annual Celebrity Charity Golf Classic presented by Scotiabank. The tournament raised $365,000 for the Calgary Flames Foundation.
Flames Hand Out Hardware
Team announces 2023-24 awards
© Photo by David Moll
The winners were ...
(Clayton H Riddell Award)
The Clayton H Riddell Award is presented annually to the Flames defenseman who demonstrates throughout the regular season the greatest all-around ability at the position...
Last season he led all Flames defensemen with a career-high 20 goals, along with 32 assists for 52 points in 79 games.
The winner of the Clayton H Riddell Award as Top Defenceman is #52 Mackenzie Weegar
\ Weegar was represnting the Flames in Las Vegas at the NHL Media Tour*
(Daryl "Doc" Seaman Award)
The Daryl "Doc" Seaman award is presented annually to the Flames player who leads the team in points at the end of the regular season.
His team high 75 points last season marked his second highest single season point total of his career.
The winner of the Daryl "Doc" Seaman award is #91 Nazem Kadri
(JR Bud McCaig Award)
The JR Bud McCaig Award honours two Flames personnel, a player and a staff member who constantly display respect, courtesy and compassion for all individuals both in professional and everyday life.
As soon as he arrived he established the program Huby’s Hangout. Huby’s Hangout is
a suite at Scotiabank Saddledome that provides the opportunity for underprivileged and disadvantaged youth to take in a Calgary Flames home game who may not have the chance to do so on their own. Over the course of the 2023-24 season, he invited over 400 kids and families to attend a Calgary Flames game in his suite.
This years player recipient is #10 Jonathan Huberdeau
(JR Bud McCaig Award)
This year’s staff recipient joined Calgary Sports and Entertainment in February of 2002 in our IT department. His embodiment of compassion, courtesy, and respect transcends mere professionalism; it is ingrained in his every interaction. He is strong technically, but the qualities that set him apart in keeping our systems running is that he always approaches his job with positivity, care and diligence.
This year’s staff recipient is Richard Tenhove - Manager, Information Technology
(Ralph and Sonia Scurfield Award)
This award is presented annually to the Flames player who best exemplifies perseverance, determination and leadership on the ice, combined with dedication to community service.
He is a member of the Calgary Flames Leadership team providing a solid veteran presence on the blueline. Off the ice he is an avid participant in all Calgary Flames Foundation community events making extra time for visits at the Alberta Children's Hospital and with Special Olympics.
The recipient of this year’s Ralph and Sonia Scurfield Humanitarian Award is #4 Rasmus Andersson
