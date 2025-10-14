5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights

Flames host Golden Knights to wrap mini homestand (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet 1)

By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Knight Time

Another week, another daunting back-to-back scenario for the Flames.

But to a man, they're ready to tackle the challenge head-on, as Calgary prepares to host Vegas Tuesday night (GET TICKETS) before jetting to Utah to face the Mammoth Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Sunday brought a (chilly) breath of fresh air, and after a brisk skate Monday, head coach Ryan Huska and his charges are back on task ahead of the first of two meetings this week versus the Golden Knights.

"We were in a stretch of three in four nights where I think the day off was earned for the players, or it was smart for them to have it, and now we're in a tougher stretch again coming up," the Flames bench boss explained post-practice. "So I feel like we accomplished a few things that we wanted to hit on, that we needed to correct from last game, and now it's get ready for Vegas (Tuesday) night."

Matt Coronato netted his first two goals of the season the last time out, a 4-2 setback to the Blues that saw Calgary generate 17 high-danger chances across all situations.

The Flames' leading point-getter is optimistic those quality chances will start to fall in more frequently, but admits it's up to he and his teammates to keep generating.

"I think it feels good always to contribute," he said of his work Saturday afternoon. "I think as a group, we can probably - me included - do a better job around the net bearing down.

"I think that's going to be an important part of the puzzle for us."

Huska tinkered with his defence pairings (more on that in Lineup Notes below), but to summarize, rookie Zayne Parekh was placed on a pairing with Joel Hanley, while the MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov duo that started the 2024-25 campaign is back together.

And for the head coach, positioning Parekh with a steady, no-nonsense defender like Hanley might well be a winning combination.

"We talk a lot about Joel being an easier guy to play with, because he's always in the right spots," Huska said. "He keeps his game very simple, and I think he's very trustworthy and reliable.

"I think for a younger defenceman, having someone that he could lean on in a lot of different situations could possibly be a good thing. So we're a big believer in Joel's ability to play the game, and we think he might be a good fit there."

Lineup fluidity has been a talking point since the first regular season practice, when the Flames were obligated to meet the NHL's roster deadline.

And the blueline is perhaps the best example of that constant state of synthesis.

For Huska, the shuffling is all being done with a simple goal in mind: to find the proverbial third bowl of porridge, a combination that hits just right.

"We're trying to put the best six on the ice at any given time, that's what we're trying to do," he said. "We feel like we have a lot of depth on our back end right now where there's a lot of guys that are capable of playing in a lot of situations, but ultimately, in my perfect world, there's six guys that say ‘That's it, I'm not coming out of the lineup.’

"That's ideally what I'd like to see happen, now having said that, I think guys have given us good games and there's not necessarily a reason why we've switched it around other than opponent, and trying to find something that really works for the group of three pairs."

"We accomplished a few things we wanted to hit on"

2. Know Your Enemy

The Golden Knights arrived in town following their 2-1 setback in Seattle Saturday for this, the final chapter in a three-game, Pacific Division road swing that so far has netted an overtime win and and overtime defeat.

In fact, all three of Vegas' games to begin the season have gone beyond the requisite 60 minutes of playing time, with the Golden Knights entering play Tuesday holding a 1-0-2 record.

Jack Eichel - who put the finishing touches on an eight-year, $108-million extension last week - leads the team with seven points (2G, 5A) to this point in the campaign, while Pavel Dorofeyev (more on him below) has five goals in three games out of the gate.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon made waves in July, acquiring longtime Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner in a sign-and-trade deal with Toronto and like Eichel, Marner is locked up now for eight seasons (to the tune of $96 million).

As a Golden Knight, Marner has two helpers through his first three appearances - matching his output from his last contest against the Flames with Toronto this past St. Patrick's Day.

Calgarian Adin Hill has earned two of the first three starts in goal for Vegas - though in each start so far, he's been forced to settle for a single point.

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
14.3%
T-21st
Golden Knights
30.8%
5th
Penalty Kill
Flames
75.0%
T-22nd
Golden Knights
62.5%
T-29th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.67%
14th
Golden Knights
57.25%
3rd
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
43.18%
25th
Golden Knights
55.32%
9th


3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Tuesday's game marks the first of four regular-season meetings between the Flames and Golden Knights, with the second coming just five days from now at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas will return to Calgary just prior to the holiday break Dec. 20, before the set wraps up Apr. 2 in Nevada.

Did You Know?

Forward Yegor Sharangovich is closing in on a milestone of national significance in his home country of Belarus.

Already the nation's single-season NHL goals leader after his 31-tally campaign in 2023-24, Sharangovich needs only two more points to become the fourth player of Belarusian descent to reach the milestone in NHL history.

Forwards Mikhail Grabovski (296), Andrei Kostitsyn (222) and defenceman Ruslan Salei (204) currently stand ahead of Sharangovich among Belarusian NHL career points leaders.

4. Lineup Notes

After an off day Sunday, the Flames returned to practice Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Here's how the group lined up:

FORWARDS

Matvei Gridin - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka

Justin Kirkland

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Matt Coronato

Coronato made the hockey world take notice with an absolute rip in Saturday's second period, gathering a loose puck at the St. Louis line, before stepping into a snapshot that would have earned a speeding ticket on Highway 1 after being logged by NHL Edge at a cool 128.76 kilometres per hour.

The Long Islander is averaging a point per game to start the campaign, stating Monday that with each passing shift, he's feeling more and more at ease as a go-to contributor for the Flames.

"I think (I’m) just trying to keep building and getting better ... as we keep playing more games, (I) keep getting more comfortable," he said Monday. "I think as a group too, we need to keep building every day.

"We know there's another level we can get to, so that'll be the focus."

There's certainly enough evidence that Coronato can reach another level. In his first full NHL season, the 22-year-old potted 24 goals.

And being slotted on a line with Nazem Kadri and Matvei Gridin will surely help, from an offensive content-generation perspective.

"It’s been great, they’re both such great players; Matvei’s been playing awesome," Coronato said."He's been so fun to play with, he’s so skilled.

"He can shoot the puck, he does it all. I've been lucky to be playing with them for a couple of games here."

"I've been lucky to be playing with them"

Golden Knights - Pavel Dorofeyev

Mitch Marner and Jack Eichel might have taken the headlines, but Dorofeyev took the league's first 'First Star' honour of the new season after scoring five times through the Golden Knights' first three games of the season.

He notched a hat-trick - the third of his career - in the 2025-26 lid-lifter against the Kings Oct. 7 before adding singles against the Sharks Oct. 8 and Kraken this past Saturday, his goal in Seattle the only one on the night for Vegas.

The 24-year-old is coming off a breakout season in 2024-25, one that saw him score 35 goals.

