5 Things - Flames vs. Bruins

The Flames and Bruins close out their season series at the Scotiabank Saddledome (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

By Chris Wahl
1. Bear Down

The Flames’ 4-1 win in Boston 16 days ago was touted as one of the team’s most complete efforts of the season.

Tonight, Calgary gets a chance to replicate that performance on Scotiabank Saddledome ice, with two more valuable points available as the locals look to keep within striking distance of a playoff position in a Western Conference that gets curiouser and curiouser (sorry, Alice) by the day. Get tickets

And thanks in part to Monday's 6-3 win over the Jets, the Flames are staying in the playoff conversation; sitting in the thick of a log-jam of teams chasing the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card berth.

Calgary enters Thursday’s action three points back of those Blues.

And while the prospect of inching up the standings is undoubtedly top of mind, defenceman Rasmus Andersson echoed a theme we’ve heard for weeks from Flames players and coaches: a desire to keep a focus on what’s directly in front of them, rather than looking down the road.

“We try to stay in the present,” Andersson said. “We know what we have to do as a group, or as individuals around here to have success; we’ve just got to keep going (Thursday).

“We’re playing a really good team, a team that doesn’t give up much, good all over the ice; it’s going to be a good game, and we’ll take it from there.”

Head coach Ryan Huska touched on that ‘one game at a time’ mentality Wednesday, too, adding it’s a message his staff has been relaying to the group all season long.

“It’s nothing new for them,” the Flames bench boss said. “You can’t look back, you can’t look forward, so the only thing that makes sense to do is focus on what’s in front of you, and that’s Boston.”

One thing that’s remained constant this season: the Flames’ ability to play up to the level of their opposition.

A win tonight would be Calgary’s 11th against teams sitting first, second or third in their respective divisions, and would add a nice follow-on to Monday’s 6-3 triumph over Winnipeg that saw the Flames shoo away adversity as a picnicker would a wasp on a warm summer day.

Andersson and the rest of the Flames’ veteran core is sure to be leaned on against the Bruins Thursday night, but the contributions - or possible contributions - from the team’s younger players shouldn’t be overlooked.

Connor Zary, for example, had the game-winner in the first meeting between Calgary and Boston this season, a gorgeous net drive made possible by a Nazem Kadri entry pass that sprung him free on the left wing.

Zary’s going through an NHL stretch drive for the first time in his young career, and he’s learning on the fly that the level of competition has ratcheted up a bit since his team returned from the All-Star break earlier this month.

“You can kind of tell things are starting to tighten up a little bit,” he said. “A (few) less mistakes, everyone’s trying to be on their game every time, you’re going to get everyone’s best game and everyone’s kind of looking for points.

“We’re right there in that fight.”

"He's been really important for our coaching staff"

2. Know Your Enemy

The Bruins land in Calgary for their second game in as many nights following a 6-5 overtime thriller in Edmonton Wednesday evening.

The Bruins built up leads of 4-1 and 5-4 only to see the Oilers battle back on both occasions.

Defenceman Charlie McAvoy played overtime hero, scoring the decider 3:10 into the extra frame, helping Boston reclaim the top spot in the Atlantic Division (and by extension, the Eastern Conference) with 79 points.

McAvoy, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk each finished Wednesday's contest with a goal and an assist, while rookie blueliner Mason Lohrei chalked up three helpers.

Jeremy Swayman turned aside 39 shots to earn the victory in goal.

The visitors played much of the game with only five defencemen after Matt Grzelcyk left the contest early in the first period - Wednesday’s game also marked the sixth straight contest for the Bruins with three or more goals against.

Boston’s four-game Western swing will also include a stop in Vancouver Saturday, before wrapping up in Seattle on Monday night.

2023-24 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
14.4%
28th
Bruins
23.7%
8th
Penalty Kill
Flames
82.7%
5th
Bruins
81.7%
11th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.72%
14th
Bruins
47.80%
23rd
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
49.95%
19th
Bruins
50.62%
16th
3. Fast Facts

2023-24 Season Series:

The Flames have a shot at a season series sweep of the Bruins tonight, having won the opening leg of the two-game set by a 4-1 scoreline Feb. 6 in Boston.

Jonathan Huberdeau (1g, 2a) and Nazem Kadri (3a) led the way offensively on that Tuesday evening, each collecting three points in the win.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first goal in Calgary silks, while Jacob Markstrom turned aside 21 shots as Calgary opened a four-game Eastern swing with a win at TD Garden.

Did You Know?

Andrew Mangiapane became the 60th player in Flames franchise history to record 100 assists with the club, thanks to his first-period helper Monday against the Jets.

Mangiapane and Paul Ranheim - who wore the Flames sweater from 1988-1994 - are the only players in club history (for now) with exactly 100 assists with the Flames.

4. Lineup Notes

Here’s how the Flames lined up during Wednesday’s practice at the ‘Dome:

Forwards:
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence:
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal
Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle

Goaltenders:
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar

Injured:
Jakob Pelletier

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Nazem Kadri

Kadri leads the Flames with 48 points, and he was a catalyst in Monday’s win over the Jets, scoring twice and adding an assist for his second three-point game in the month of February.

His first, as mentioned above, came against Boston.

Of late, the veteran centreman has been saving his best for the best opponents, too.

He’s got 11 points (5g, 6a) in his last 10 games against teams currently occupying a playoff spot, a stretch dating back to Dec. 31.

Bruins - David Pastrnak

The Boston sniper sits fourth in NHL scoring, and tallied his team-leading 36th goal of the season Wednesday night in Edmonton as part of a two-point evening.

His career-best total of 113 points - set last season - remains entirely within reach.

He shoots the puck a lot, too: Pastrnak has recorded four or more shots on goal in six of his last nine games.

He was limited to an assist in the first meeting between these two sides back on Feb. 6.

