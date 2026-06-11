Calgary Kids - Zach Olsen

A Calgary takeover in Toontown.
With a handful of players on the Saskatoon Blades roster hailing from the local area, three were listed on NHL Central Scouting’s final draft rankings: Zach Olsen, Cooper Williams, and Brayden Klimpke.
For Olsen and Williams, they were a part of the group of prospects invited to the NHL Combine last week in Buffalo, cultivating a journey that goes back to their minor hockey days.
“They are going through the same process I am so it's definitely nice getting to bounce questions off them,” Olsen said of his teammates. “Me and Cooper grew up playing with each other and against each other, I've known him for a long time.
“When we both seen our names get picked by the Blades a few years back, we were definitely super excited.”
Since breaking into the WHL last year, Olsen quickly showcased his mix of speed and physicality, being a force to be reckoned with while on the forecheck and equipped with a quick wrister.