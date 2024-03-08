5 Things - Flames @ Panthers

1. Opportunity Knocks

You can’t help the Flames for having a sunny disposition.

That’s what trips to Florida are all about.

Calgary continues its three-game jaunt through the southeastern United States with a visit to the Florida Panthers this afternoon, with an eye on completing a four-game season series sweep of the Sunshine State’s two NHL clubs.

Two nights ago, the Flames broke open a contest in Tampa with three quick, second-period goals.

But according to defenceman Oliver Kylington, the offence wasn’t the only thing that was clicking over on the other side of the state.

“I thought we had a really good team effort (Thursday), everyone chipped in,” Kylington said after practice Friday. “We relied on what we’re good at, we stuck to our game plan and I think that helped us win, for sure.

“It was a complete 60, and we just have to build off this, and play like this against Florida.”

The winds of change have died down, too, with the passing of the NHL Trade Deadline Friday afternoon.

It’s both eyes forward for Kylington and his Calgary colleagues, too.

The departures of veterans Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin have undoubtedly shaken up the look and feel of the Flames blue line, and those high-octane, high-pressure minutes have been - so far - a welcome addition for Kylington.

He surpassed 20 minutes in ice time in each of his last two appearances - games which stood as his two busiest nights of the campaign thus far.

But Kylington’s remained affable, and easy-going about it all.

“For me, it’s normal,” he said. “I’m used to it, I like it, I just try to rely on what I’m good at, provide that to the team and trust my game.

“It doesn’t make a big difference to me, really, the only difference is you see me more on the ice.”

But when it comes to the newer members of Calgary’s defence corps, like Brayden Pachal, Joel Hanley and Daniil Miromanov (who could make his Flames debut today), Kylington realizes the final 20 games of the regular season offer everyone a chance to showcase themselves.

“They have a great opportunity to show what they’re made of,” Kylington said of his new mates. “I think Pickle (Pachal) has been really good for us since he came, I enjoy playing with him.

“There’s opportunity everywhere, everyone just has to grab it, trust what they’re good at and bring that to the table every night.”