5 Things - Flames @ Kings

1. Last Time Out

It was a game that had it all.

A pair of milestones, a shutout, and the powerplay cashed in for a goal, rounding out a pretty dominant performance.

The Flames picked up a 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night, extending their win streak to three and climbing back to .500 in the process (14-14-5).

Nick DeSimone scored his first-career NHL goal with Elias Lindholm and A.J. Greer chipping in singles. Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves to record his 200th career win.

"I thought we did a good job (Thursday),” Head Coach Ryan Huska said after the win. “The first period, there were a few moments where I thought we were a little careless with the puck in the neutral zone, but as the second and third progressed, I thought we did a lot of good things, positionally and with the puck.

"I was happy with our game."

For DeSimone, the goal is a long time coming for the 29-year-old, who has been praised by teammates and coaches for his hard work to get to this point.

"That’s one of the cooler stories that you’ll see and it’s maybe a good lesson for people never to give up, too,” Huska said. “You’re 29 years old - you have barely had a taste of playing in the NHL, but it says a lot about a person’s character when you’re willing to continue to work and believe in yourself, and then make sure you’re ready when that chance came, for him.

“He’s done a really good job for us since he’s been up, he’s kept his game simple, he’s moved the puck well, it was fantastic to see him get rewarded with a goal."