'Work Together As Five'

“They're comfortable. And, you know, with being comfortable comes the confidence and the ability to try things,” Lowry added. “We understand that there are going to be growing pains, there are going to be mistakes, but the one thing that we're encouraging is to make plays.
“We want to be a shot volume team. Well, let's look at the percentage of the chance of getting a shot through, and I think we're getting better with that in our decision making. With these guys, the big thing is their willingness to want to get better, they're all students of the game.”
Gone are the days when a powerplay prowess was determined by a booming point shot - an Al MacInnis slapper that struck fear into opposing penalty-killers and goalies alike.
Today, the Flames are finding success with motion, both with the puck and with fluid feet, keeping opposing defences in a state of flux as they shift positions, snapping the puck around from left to right and high to low.
Their next challenge? Toronto, and its top-ranked penalty-kill, which entering Monday’s game has given up only two goals against in 42 short-handed situations.
For Lowry, Parekh, and Calgary’s powerplay specialists, that means more movement is necessary, if and when the opportunity to strike presents itself.
“If you look at the kills that are successful, and the kills right now that are at the top of the league, they're all based on pressure,” Lowry said. “And the one way that you have to be pressured is, you have to work together. You have to have close support.
“You have to move the puck, you have to move your feet, and if you can break it down with an attack mindset, then you will get looks, and you will get opportunities.”