For Assistant Coach Dave Lowry - the man tasked with running the powerplay this season - the recent success has been rewarding.

Each unit is versatile, each unit is hungry, and for Lowry, that’s a big reason why the Flames enter tonight’s contest with the Maple Leafs (GET TICKETS) sitting No. 4 in man-advantage efficiency.

"I think the biggest thing is their willingness to be creative, and their the acceptance of the flexibility,” Lowry explained Monday morning, shortly after Calgary’s two powerplay units got put through the paces at morning skate. “And not being married to one spot has been a big piece of it, and sometimes that takes time.

“If you look throughout the league and you watch powerplays that are successful some of them are built around an (Alexander) Ovechkin, built around a (Steven) Stamkos, guys that have one-timers. If you don't have the personnel, you have to find other ways, and our guys understand that if we move, if we work together as five, then you get opportunities.”

Parekh has certainly been one of the sparkplugs on the Flames’ top unit. His second-period goal Saturday stood up as the game-winner against Detroit and so far in his young NHL career, two-thirds of the 20-year-old’s NHL tallies have come while a man up.

But following that win, Parekh emphasized the team mentality around his five-man unit; a group that’s now seen all five members score at least one powerplay marker through the first 10 games of the campaign.

“If you look at the guys we have on the powerplay, there’s not a guy that’s going to kind of take over,” said Parekh. “We’re all moving pucks in unison and whoever scores, we’re happy for them.

“I think that’s what we’re doing really well, just moving pucks around and finding the open guy.“