5 Things - Flames @ Oilers

Flames take four-game winning streak into Edmonton (6:30 p.m. MT/Prime)

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By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Four's A Streak

The Flames touched down in Edmonton Tuesday afternoon carrying a plane full of momentum following a four-game, four-win homestand.

A run of 240 minutes that included victories over the defending Stanley Cup champs, the high-flying Wild and the Maple Leafs; all preludes to a rivalry night that provides enough water-cooler material for an entire province.

Joel Farabee has been a Flame long enough now to understand the importance of the Battle of Alberta. In his second full-season in Calgary, Farabee has earned a leadership role and Wednesday, he'll hit the ice as the Flames top scorer through 11 games this season. Eight of his 11 points have come in Calgary's last five games; Farabee notched a goal and a helper Monday in the Flames' 5-2 win over Toronto, but he's well aware Wednesday's opponent offers a different challenge, particularly away from the friendly confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome.

"After having a good homestand, I’ll be interested to see how we handle the road," Farabee said Tuesday, alluding to the fact that four of Calgary's next five games take place away from home. "Their top line is playing really well right now.

"On the road, it’s a little bit harder with matchups and stuff like that, guys have got to step up. With how we’re playing right now, I think we’re well-equipped to do that."

Pat Steinberg gets you saet for tonight's Battle of Alberta tilt in Edmonton

Farabee and Co. will lean on the young guys to step up, too. Particularly his powerplay mates Matvei Gridin and Zayne Parekh. The duo combined for a jaw-dropping game-winning goal two nights ago, and Gridin prepares for his first Battle of Alberta of the season having scored twice in his two matchups with the Oilers in his rookie campaign.

**READ MORE ON GRIDIN: 'Always Extra Fire Inside'**

The recent on-ice success has made everyone looser - look no further than Gridin's celebration of his decider Monday - and now, against their provincial rival, the Flames would love nothing more than to keep those good vibes going. 

After losing their first five games of the season, the .500 mark is in sight for 5-6-0 Calgary. 

And in their first visit to the Alberta capital this winter, Farabee figures those good vibes have everyone in the right state of mind.

"I think we have a good sense of just feeling good right now," he said. "The last five or six games, we’ve just kinda pushed in the right direction, and we’re getting some goals to go in.

"The group feels pretty good, and we know we have a good challenge with Edmonton."

**CLICK TO SEE THE PROJECTED LINEUP**

"We want to continue to reward that"

"I heard there's some animosity between the two teams"

"It comes at a good time ... should be a fun one"

2. Know Your Enemy

The Oilers enter Wednesday's contest having dropped back-to-back games on home ice, most recently in a 4-3 shootout setback to the Red Wings Monday night.

Vasily Podkolzin, Isaac Howard and Colton Dach scored in Monday's game, the last of the three goal-getters putting Edmonton in front with less than four minutes left on the clock, but Detroit handed netminder Michal Postava his first career NHL victory with a 24-save performance.

"You’d like to get two points but we didn’t,” Edmonton coach Mike Babcock told reporters post-game. "I thought they battled real hard and I thought our guys battled real hard. 

"I thought their goalie made real good saves on our powerplay, but I thought our guys competed."

More important than the dropped point, though, was the loss of forward Zach Hyman, who left Monday's contest with an injury. Babcock did not have an update on the veteran forward Tuesday.

But the Oilers could stand to get defenceman Mattias Ekholm back in the lineup this evening. He practiced Tuesday alongside Evan Bouchard; the 36-year-old has been absent from each of Edmonton's last two games.

But as has become habit in the Alberta capital, all eyes are on the duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl; the duo have combined for 58 points to date this season. McDavid has recorded at least a point in all 12 of his regular season appearances in 2026-27, while Draisaitl is riding a seven-game point streak.

3. Fast Facts

2026-27 Season Series

The Flames and Oilers will meet four times this season, but tonight's matchup is the last Battle of Alberta until a March 3 tilt at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Oilers will make their final regular season visit to the 'Dome March 23, with the series finale set for April 5 at Rogers Place.

Calgary took three of the four Battles of Alberta in 2025-26, winning both at home while earning a split in Edmonton. However, Matvei Gridin (2G) and Yegor Sharangovich (1G) are the only skaters on Calgary's active roster to have lit the lamp in last winter's meetings.

Did You Know?

The Flames have scored a powerplay goal in five consecutive contests, thanks to Matvei Gridin's second-period marker Monday versus Toronto. Since Oct. 15, Calgary's powerplay is clicking at a rate of 41.2% and has lit the lamp seven times (with six different players scoring at least one man-advantage marker).

But the penalty-kill has been dialed in, too. The Flames have killed 11 straight opposition powerplays. Defenceman Zach Whitecloud sits eighth among NHL blueliners this season with an average of 3:33 of short-handed ice-time per game.

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4. Battle Stations

The roots of the Battle of Alberta run deep, but for a half-dozen Flames, tonight could mark their first opportunity to take part. 

Simon Nemec and Maxim Tsyplakov are both no stranger to New York-area rivalries; Nemec spent the first chunk of his NHL career with New Jersey, while Tsyplakov skated with both the Devils and Islanders.

Brennan Othmann, too, enters the Alberta battleground with experience in the Big Apple as a Ranger.

Jake Middleton was born in Alberta, and has family in Wild Rose Country, but Wednesday's tilt will mark his first opportunity to take part in a Flames vs. Oilers matchup, while Jonathan Castagna's ninth NHL contest could also mark his first Battle of Alberta.

One guy that knows all about it, though? Ryan Strome.

The 33-year-old spent parts of two seasons in Edmonton during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns, and tonight could wind up being his sixth Battle of Alberta matchup - but first in Calgary silks. 

Strome had two assists in the five meetings between the Flames and Oilers in 2017-18, and his last Battle of Alberta contest came beneath the Saddle March 31, 2018, a game Calgary won 3-2 on the strength of a Mikael Backlund game-winner and 34 stops from goaltender Mike Smith.

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Morning Skate 28.10.26

Photos by Alex Medina

5. Players To Watch

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