5 Things - Flames @ Oilers

1. Four's A Streak

The Flames touched down in Edmonton Tuesday afternoon carrying a plane full of momentum following a four-game, four-win homestand.

A run of 240 minutes that included victories over the defending Stanley Cup champs, the high-flying Wild and the Maple Leafs; all preludes to a rivalry night that provides enough water-cooler material for an entire province.

Joel Farabee has been a Flame long enough now to understand the importance of the Battle of Alberta. In his second full-season in Calgary, Farabee has earned a leadership role and Wednesday, he'll hit the ice as the Flames top scorer through 11 games this season. Eight of his 11 points have come in Calgary's last five games; Farabee notched a goal and a helper Monday in the Flames' 5-2 win over Toronto, but he's well aware Wednesday's opponent offers a different challenge, particularly away from the friendly confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome.

"After having a good homestand, I’ll be interested to see how we handle the road," Farabee said Tuesday, alluding to the fact that four of Calgary's next five games take place away from home. "Their top line is playing really well right now.

"On the road, it’s a little bit harder with matchups and stuff like that, guys have got to step up. With how we’re playing right now, I think we’re well-equipped to do that."