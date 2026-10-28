Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

The Flames look to make it five-straight wins when they hit the ice tonight in Edmonton.

Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. MT on Amazon Prime, with radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.

As per the lines used in morning skate, tonight's projected lines and pairings are as follows:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Aydar Suniev

Brennan Othmann - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley