Bested The Buds!

A clean sweep of the four-game homestand!

The Flames scored early, and they scored often, running their winning streak to four games with a 5-2 triumph over the Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Matvei Gridin paced the offence with two goals and an assist, Mikael Backlund tied a franchise legend in the club's all-time scoring leaderboard, and Joel Farabee and Martin Pospisil added third-period insurance markers.

Devin Cooley continued his impressive run of form between the Calgary pipes, stopping 26 shots to collect his fourth straight victory.