Bested The Buds!

Three-point night for Gridin as Flames knock off Leafs 5-2

261026_CGYvsTOR
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

A clean sweep of the four-game homestand!

The Flames scored early, and they scored often, running their winning streak to four games with a 5-2 triumph over the Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Matvei Gridin paced the offence with two goals and an assist, Mikael Backlund tied a franchise legend in the club's all-time scoring leaderboard, and Joel Farabee and Martin Pospisil added third-period insurance markers.

Devin Cooley continued his impressive run of form between the Calgary pipes, stopping 26 shots to collect his fourth straight victory.

See all the highlights from big victory over visiting Leafs

This guy has been playing awesome lately

The Griddy:

He really did it. 

And why not? After his second snipe of the game, this one off the rush just 25 seconds into the second period, Matvei Gridin hit the Griddy to celebrate putting his Flames up 3-0. 

And it stood up as the decider, no less.

A sublime shot. A cheeky celebration. And Zayne Parekh's raucous laughter while delivering his hockey hug (after a 100-foot tape-to-tape primary assist, by the way) might have been the capper. 

The kids really are alright!

Gridin tallies second of the game just 25 ticks into second period

The Big Save:

Devin Cooley used every inch of his 6'5" frame to keep what looked like a sure goal out of his net with just under seven minutes to play in the first period.

Calgary was on the penalty-kill at the time - ironically, due to Cooley playing the puck in the 'no' zone to the right of his crease - but the netminder atoned for his error with an absolute jaw-dropper off Kirill Marchenko. 

The Russian winger had time and room to deposit the disc after a hard pass to the back post by William Nylander, but Cooley had other plans, flaying to his right while on his stomach to make a tremendous skate save, keeping the scoreline at 2-0 in favour of the home side.

Cooley commits grand larceny on Nylander

The Milestone:

Mikael Backlund marked his return to the lineup following a two-game absence with authority, giving the locals a 2-0 lead at 11:50 of the first period after a nifty setup from Matt Coronato.

The goal gave the Flames captain 609 career points, tying him with the late Johnny Gaudreau for fifth among franchise scoring leaders.

Backlund has another mark in his sights, too. He now sits just seven points behind Joe Nieuwendyk for No. 4 on the franchise leaderboard (Nieuwendyk had 616 points during his time in Calgary).

Backlund makes it 2-0 in return to lineup

Ice Chips:

In addition to Gridin's three-point night, Farabee, Pospisil, Coronato and Simon Nemec all had multi-point efforts ... Cooley logged an assist on Gridin's second-period game-winner ... Aydar Suniev had seven shots on goal ... Farabee now has eight points in his last five games ... The Flames have now won 60 consecutive games in which the team has scored four or more goals.

Stat Pack:

Shots: CGY 35, TOR 28

Powerplay: CGY 1-5, TOR 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 41.4%, TOR 58.6%

Blocked Shots: CGY 5, TOR 16

Hits: CGY 24, TOR 23

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 23, TOR 17

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 10, TOR 11

Lines & Pairings:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Aydar Suniev

Brennan Othmann - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka

DEFENCEMEN

Kevin Bahl - Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Devin Cooley (starter)

Dustin Wolf

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Flames vs. Maple Leafs 26.10.26

Photos by Terence Leung

They Said It:

"That was a fun hockey game to play in"

"We're playing great hockey"

"Nice to put a few together"

"We're playing a simpler brand of hockey"

What's Next:

The Battle of Alberta beckons. 

The Flames head north to visit the Oilers for a Wednesday night showdown in Edmonton. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. MT.

Calgary's next home contest is this coming Friday, when the Flames play host to the Kraken at 6 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

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