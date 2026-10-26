Cooley NHL's Second Star of The Week

Flames goaltender Devin Cooley has been named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week, the League announced Monday.

Cooley stopped 66 of the 68 shots he faced this past week, posting a 1.00 goals-against average and .971 save percentage as Calgary extended its winning streak to three games with victories over Minnesota and Detroit.

Thursday against the Wild, the 29-year-old matched his Flames career best with a 38-save performance in a 2-1 triumph. He followed that up with a 28-save effort in Saturday’s 4-1 triumph over the Red Wings, improving his 2026-27 record to 3-2-0 in the process.

Cooley is slated to make his fourth consecutive start in goal Monday, when the Flames host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 6:30 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS