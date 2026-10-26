5 Things - Flames vs. Maple Leafs

Flames, Leafs meet in all-Canadian clash (6:30 p.m. MT/Sportsnet+)

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By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Seeking The Sweep

Three home dates.

Three wins.

And tonight, the Flames get a shot at making it four out of four, when they wrap up their longest home stretch of the young season against the Maple Leafs. GET TICKETS

Saturday's 4-1 win over Detroit was emblematic of the uniforms that Calgary wore. Their workmanlike effort - getting contributions from up and down the lineup - was a mirror image of the type of games that 2004 squad played on their improbable, unforgettable run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Consider this. On a night where Joel Farabee had three points, the powerplay went 2-2, and Devin Cooley turned aside 28 of 29 shots, it was fourth-line winger Adam Klapka who earned the team's hard hat and safety vest inside the dressing room after the game.

Klapka had an assist on the Flames' opening goal, and deftly pickpocketed a pair of Red Wings in neutral territory, leading to Calgary scoring chances, but his impact on the game was a perfect example that throughout the 20 players dressing each evening, everyone has their chance to step up.

Head Coach Ryan Huska said as much post-game, alluding to the emergence of Jonathan Castagna as a big reason for his confidence in maxing out ice-time for everyone.

"We’re gonna play four lines," Huska said. "It’s easier to say that now when you see the way George (Castagna) has impacted the team. He’s done a lot of good things in his minutes, and his line’s minutes are way up there and I think it allows us to be more of a four-line team.

"When everybody’s contributing, they feel a sense of value, that they’re helping the team win. And as a coach, that’s what you want to have in the dressing room."

Consider, too, the Flames have been without the services of captain Mikael Backlund for the past two games. Those face-off duties now fall to the likes of Morgan Frost, Ben Jones and Castagna, while everyone including the club's leading scorer, Joel Farabee, has to pick up the slack on a penalty-kill unit that's near impregnable on home ice.

"When Joel first came over, it took him a little while to find his footing," Huska explained. "But you can almost say every game, every week, every month, his game got better.

"I think he’s relishing the opportunity that he’s gotten here, and I think we’re seeing maybe the best that Joel’s played."

Then there's the kids.

Zayne Parekh and Matvei Gridin both lit the lamp Saturday. Gridin in particular, had arguably his strongest outing of the campaign against the Red Wings with two points, as his trio with Martin Pospisil and Ryan Strome were flying in their retro reds.

But as good as the offensive wealth-sharing has been of late, so too has the full-on defensive commitment by the group. Calgary has surrendered only four goals through the first three games of this homestand - all at even strength - and that might just be the sweetest tune to Huska's ears, ahead of another challenge against a hot Toronto squad this evening.

"Maybe the best thing for us over these last couple games is we’ve kept the stars off the scoreboard," said Huska. "Like both nights. Against Minnesota, that could be arguably one of the best lines in the league right now, and then again, (Detroit) has two really good lines, guys that can score.

"We were able to keep them off the sheet as well."

See all the action from a big 4-1 win over the Red Wings

2. Know Your Enemy

The Leafs arrive in Calgary for their lone visit of the season riding a four-game winning streak, accented by a 7-2 triumph over the Oilers Saturday evening in Edmonton. Former Flame Troy Stecher's goal 6:23 into the second period stood up as the winner, as Toronto jumped out to a 3-0 lead before salting the game away with four third-period markers.

William Nylander had a pair of goals, while Auston Matthews and Kirill Marchenko also enjoyed multi-point efforts as 13 different Maple Leafs registered at least a point.

"Obviously, it means a lot," Stecher told reporters post-game (he played 79 regular season games with Edmonton in one of his more recent NHL stops). "Played parts of three (seasons) here and a couple of long playoff runs with them, and a lot of friendships on the other side. 

"So, it was nice to get one offensively, for sure."

The Toronto offence is buzzing. The team sits second among NHL clubs with 50 goals for to date with the trio of Matthews, Nylander and Marchenko accounting for 23 of that total.

Marchenko in particular has settled in well to his new squad. Acquired by the Maple Leafs from the Blue Jackets in a late-September blockbuster, the Russian is one of six Toronto skaters averaging 0.92 points per game or better, with 14 points in 13 games and is on pace to top his career best 31-goal campaign in Columbus in 2024-25.

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3. Fast Facts

2026-27 Season Series

The Flames and Maple Leafs will meet twice during the 2026-27 campaign, with tonight's game marking Toronto's final visit to the Scotiabank Saddledome. The reverse fixture goes Jan. 26, 2027, when Calgary wraps up a four-game road trip at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs won both meetings last season by 4-3 and 4-2 scores; Joel Farabee recorded a goal in both meetings.

Did You Know?

Farabee, Morgan Frost and Matt Coronato are all riding four-game point streaks entering this evening's game. Farabee had a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over Detroit - matching his best single-game output as a Flame - while Coronato and Frost finished Saturday's contest with a combined three assists.

Frost, by the way, enters Monday's game three points shy of 200 for his NHL career.

Game Notes - Flames vs. Maple Leafs 26.10.26
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Download Game Notes - Flames vs. Maple Leafs 26.10.26

4. Saddle Stories

The Flames matched a (since broken) franchise record, and opened the floodgates against the Maple Leafs back on Feb. 22, 1990.

Joe Mullen led the way with a hat-trick and five points in a 12-2 rout, but local product - and defenceman - Dana Murzyn notched his first career three-goal performance, too!

Murzyn's most productive goal-scoring campaign came as a member of the Hartford Whalers in 1986-87 (he scored nine times that winter), but on this Thursday evening, he was unstoppable.

And being egged on by both his teammates, and Head Coach Terry Crisp.

"If it was a tight game, I probably wouldn't have been given the chance," Murzyn told the Calgary Herald after the game, alluding to his hat-trick goal at 17:23 of the third period. "Terry gave me the green light on the powerplay. He said 'Give it a try!'

"The guys were all joking about it (a potential hat-trick) after the second one."

Rick Wamsley stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced in the Flames net, against a Toronto team captained by Rob Ramage, who had been a member of Calgary's Stanley Cup squad less than a year prior.

Jeff Reese made 14 saves in goal for the Maple Leafs, and was tagged with the loss before being replaced by Allan Bester.

But in an odd twist of fate, Reese ended up being part of Flames goal-scoring history again - on the right side of the ledger - less than three years later. He was the goalie of record, setting a League record with three assists in a single game, as Calgary set a new club mark with a baker's dozen of tallies in a 13-1 triumph over San Jose.

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