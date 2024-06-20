2024 Mock Draft - Chris Wahl

3. Anaheim Ducks

Ivan Demidov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg Jr. (Russia)

Anaheim has assembled an impressive crop of young forwards, and at No. 3, they add Demidov to a list that already includes the likes of Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson. The Russian winger did not attend the NHL Scouting Combine, but several NHL teams got a closer look at him this week at a showcase in Florida. He is supremely talented offensively, scoring 23 goals in 30 games in Russia’s junior circuit. Demidov is likely to make the move to North America on a full-time basis in the fall of 2025, once his KHL contract comes to an end.