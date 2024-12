Ducks forward Trevor Zegras underwent successful surgery this morning for a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Zegras is expected to be out of the lineup for approximately six weeks.

The 23-year-old forward was injured in Anaheim's game against Vegas on Dec. 4 at Honda Center. Zegras owns 10 points in 24 games this season, including seven points in his last nine appearances. He collected his 100th career NHL assist earlier this season.