Zegras Suspended Three Games for Interference in Sunday's Game in Detroit

GettyImages-2201754509

From the NHL: Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras has been suspended for three games, without pay, for interference against Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen during NHL Game No. 908 in Detroit on Sunday, Feb. 23, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 17:17 of the second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Zegras will forfeit $89,843.76. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

For a full explanation of the decision, complete with video, please click here.

