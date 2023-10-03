'Happy to be Back': Zegras Returns to Action at Ducks Training Camp

On joining training camp late

Obviously, it's tough. Every hockey player knows how important training camp is. Lucky enough, I got to skate with the U.S. program in Michigan for at least a week. So there is definitely some catching up to do, but I feel good.

On meeting coach Greg Cronin

It's actually pretty cool, right when he was announced as head coach, he made a trip from Colorado all the way back to Boston. He drove and met with a bunch of guys and I got to sit down with him for a couple hours and talk. I went down to Florida and meet him there, too. So I feel like we have a pretty good relationship to start things off. Systems are going to be something that I'm going to have to pick up on, but I have a lot of good teammates in here who are definitely going to help me out.

On his first practice

[Cronin] was telling me how to play defense (laughs). We were doing some shuffle around the dots and the first thing he did was take my stick and throw it in the corner, which I thought was definitely interesting, but we'll work through it for sure (laughs).

On his offseason training

It's tough to work on your defensive game in the summer. Getting bigger, stronger and faster usually helps in those areas, so I'm trying to build off what I have and go from there.

On his commitment to being a better defensive player

I think it was a big thing with the contract, obviously, was playing the two-way game and figuring out both sides of the puck. That was a big emphasis from [GM Pat Verbeek's] point of view, and if you want to play in this league, it's something you have to commit to. I think Cronin is definitely the guy for that.

On what he missed during the offseason and contract negotiation

I missed my teammates, that's for sure. I love these guys. They've been so good to me, so supportive during the whole thing. It's definitely exciting to be back.

On the season ahead

I think bringing in a new coach should rejuvenate and re-energize a lot of guys. You want to leave a good first impression. Obviously, Crow has a great track record and this is his first gig in the NHL. I know he comes with a lot of passion and excitement, so that definitely translates to our squad.