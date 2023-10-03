News Feed

Ducks to Host Annual Golf Classic Monday at Oak Creek Golf Club

Preview: Ducks Face Kings in Final Meeting of 2023 Preseason

Ducks, Zegras Agree to Terms on Three-Year Contract

Recap: Hagg's Walk-Off Caps Ducks 5-4 Comeback Win

Ducks Claim Defenseman Thomson on Waivers from Ottawa

Preview: Ducks Battle Coyotes Today in Coachella Valley

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 42 Players

Killorn to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Fractured Finger

Ducks Assign Seven Players to AHL San Diego

Preview: Ducks Host Kings for Preseason Battle Tonight in San Diego

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Television Schedule

Recap: Ducks Beat Sharks for Second Straight Night

Preview: Ducks Battle Sharks in Preseason Rematch

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 55 Players

Preview: Ducks Visit San Jose for Preseason Battle with Sharks

Recap: LaCombe Scores Twice as Ducks Defeat Kings in Preseason Opener

Ducks Open 2023 Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

Ducks Ready to 'Build in the Right Direction' as 2023 Camp Opens

'Happy to be Back': Zegras Returns to Action at Ducks Training Camp

Z Training Camp
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

With just 11 days on the docket until the Ducks open the 2023-24 regular season in Las Vegas, Anaheim's No. 11 is officially ready to go.

Armed with a new three-year contract signed Tuesday, Trevor Zegras joined his teammates Wednesday at Great Park Ice, taking part in his first practice of the season and meeting with local media to share his thoughts on the contract negotiation and the season ahead.

Note some of the answers have been lightly edited for style and clarity.

On returning to the ice
Fantastic. It's a little weird, obviously, sitting out and stuff, but I got to come for a couple weeks before training camp. I'm glad I got to be here and be with my teammates. I'm happy to be back.

On joining training camp late
Obviously, it's tough. Every hockey player knows how important training camp is. Lucky enough, I got to skate with the U.S. program in Michigan for at least a week. So there is definitely some catching up to do, but I feel good.

On meeting coach Greg Cronin
It's actually pretty cool, right when he was announced as head coach, he made a trip from Colorado all the way back to Boston. He drove and met with a bunch of guys and I got to sit down with him for a couple hours and talk. I went down to Florida and meet him there, too. So I feel like we have a pretty good relationship to start things off. Systems are going to be something that I'm going to have to pick up on, but I have a lot of good teammates in here who are definitely going to help me out.

On his first practice
[Cronin] was telling me how to play defense (laughs). We were doing some shuffle around the dots and the first thing he did was take my stick and throw it in the corner, which I thought was definitely interesting, but we'll work through it for sure (laughs).

On his offseason training
It's tough to work on your defensive game in the summer. Getting bigger, stronger and faster usually helps in those areas, so I'm trying to build off what I have and go from there.

On his commitment to being a better defensive player
I think it was a big thing with the contract, obviously, was playing the two-way game and figuring out both sides of the puck. That was a big emphasis from [GM Pat Verbeek's] point of view, and if you want to play in this league, it's something you have to commit to. I think Cronin is definitely the guy for that.

On what he missed during the offseason and contract negotiation
I missed my teammates, that's for sure. I love these guys. They've been so good to me, so supportive during the whole thing. It's definitely exciting to be back.

On the season ahead
I think bringing in a new coach should rejuvenate and re-energize a lot of guys. You want to leave a good first impression. Obviously, Crow has a great track record and this is his first gig in the NHL. I know he comes with a lot of passion and excitement, so that definitely translates to our squad.