Recap: Ducks Can't Overcome Second-Period Deficit in 3-1 Loss to Kings

Final 74
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

Trevor Zegras scored a third-period goal but the Ducks could not find a late equalizer tonight in the season's final Freeway Face-Off, a 3-1 loss to the rival Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss dropped Anaheim to 26-50-5 heading to Thursday's season finale at Vegas and denied the club a split of the four-game season series against its SoCal rival.

Zegras brought the Ducks within halfway through the third period, scoring his second goal in as many games against the Kings. Cam Fowler and Olen Zellweger added assists. Rookie netminder Lukas Dostal made 25 saves for Anaheim in his 43rd appearance of the year.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Matt Roy and Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings, who improved to 43-26-11 on the season and opened up a three-point lead on the Golden Knights for third in the Pacific Division. David Rittich earned his 13th win of the season with stops on 28-of-29 Anaheim shots.

The night's first goal didn't arrive until early in the second period, when LA got a bounce on the power play for a 1-0 lead. With Olen Zellweger sitting for a trip, Viktor Arvidsson tried to punch home a loose puck through a sea of bodies in front. Instead the puck was blocked by a Duck defender and kicked right to Dubois on the backdoor, where he roofed it over the lunging Dostal to put the Kings ahead.

Late in his first season as a King, Dubois has totaled 40 points in 80 games, including five in his last six outings.

Roy doubled the lead midway through the middle frame with a point shot that snuck through veteran Trevor Lewis' netfront screen and past Dostal.

Rookie forward Akil Thomas collected his first NHL assist on the goal.

Zegras put Anaheim on the board with eight minutes to play in regulation, taking a pass from Zellweger in the high slot and beating Rittich with a wrister to the glove side.

Zegras scores off the rush, brings Ducks within one

Zegras now has points in four straight games and seven points in his last seven appearances, with a +3 rating in that span.

Zellweger, one of four rookies in Anaheim's lineup tonight, has found the scoresheet in back-to-back games and has now collected nine points in his first 25 NHL games.

Fiala would seal the deal for LA with just over two minutes to go, tucking a wraparound chance inside the post while fighting through Radko Gudas' check.

The Ducks conclude the 2023-24 season Thursday at Vegas.

News Feed

Preview: Ducks Visit LA for Season's Final Freeway Face-Off

Recap: Colangelo Scores in Debut Game as Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short

Ducks to Host Fan Appreciation Night Tonight at Honda Center

Preview: Ducks Host Flames on Fan Appreciation Night

Silfverberg Reflects on NHL Career, Looks Ahead to Next Steps with Family

Ducks Sign Colangelo to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Silfverberg Announces Retirement from NHL at Conclusion of Season

Ducks Reassign Nesterenko to AHL San Diego

Recap: Ducks Take Control in Third, Down Rival Kings 3-1 in Freeway Face-Off

Preview: Freeway Face-Off Returns to Honda Center as Ducks Host Rival Kings

Recap: Ducks Rally for Third-Period Comeback, Fall 6-5 in Shootout to Blues

Preview: Ducks Host Blues for Sunday Night Battle at Honda Center

Recap: Carlsson's Stunning Goal Not Enough in 3-1 Loss to Kraken

Ducks Recall Goaltender Stalock from AHL San Diego

Vaakanainen Nominated for 2024 Masterton Memorial Trophy

Ducks Recall Nesterenko from San Diego

Preview: Ducks Begin Season's Final Homestand Tonight vs. Kraken

Ducks Prospect Gauthier Named Hobey Baker Finalist