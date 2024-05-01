Ducks Sign Goaltender Buteyets to Entry-Level Contract

Buty_web 3

The Ducks have signed goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets to a two-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2024-25 NHL season.

Buteyets, 21 (5/29/02), posted a 40-32-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.36 goals-against average (GAA) and .923 save percentage (SV%) in 81 career games from 2021-24 with Chelmet Chelyabinsk of the VHL, Russia’s second division. The 6-4, 185-pound goaltender made his KHL debut this season with Traktor Chelyabinsk, appearing in one game in Russia’s top division.

Selected by Anaheim in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Buteyets went 16-18-0 with one shutout, a 2.57 GAA and .913 SV% in 35 VHL games this season with Chelmet. He ranked 10th in minutes among league goaltenders and was third in wins among goalies 21-and-under.

A native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, Buteyets had an 18-12-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.11 GAA and a .933 SV% in 35 games in 2022-23 with Chelmet. He led all second division goaltenders 21 and younger in wins, shutouts and appearances, and ranked second in GAA and third in SV%. Among all VHL goaltenders, he ranked in the top-10 in wins (sixth), SV% (seventh) and shutouts (10th).

News Feed

Ducks to Host S.C.O.R.E. Shootout Presented by Chick-fil-A SoCal on Saturday, May 4

'A Ton of Optimism': Ducks Reflect on Challenging Year, Express Confidence for Next Season

Ducks Announce Injury Updates on Four Players

Verbeek, Cronin Recap Ducks Season, Address Team's Future Plans

Ducks Coaches and Cancer Survivors Maharaj, Stothers Award $25,000 Grant in Honor of 25 Years of Hockey Fights Cancer

Recap: Vatrano, Dostal Lift Ducks to 4-1 Win in Season Finale

Preview: Gauthier Debuts, Silfverberg Departs in Ducks Season Finale

Fowler Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

'Thrilled to be a Duck': Gauthier Arrives in Anaheim

Ducks Sign Gauthier to Entry-Level Contract

Recap: Ducks Can't Overcome Second-Period Deficit in 3-1 Loss to Kings

Preview: Ducks Visit LA for Season's Final Freeway Face-Off

Recap: Colangelo Scores in Debut Game as Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short

Ducks to Host Fan Appreciation Night Tonight at Honda Center

Preview: Ducks Host Flames on Fan Appreciation Night

Silfverberg Reflects on NHL Career, Looks Ahead to Next Steps with Family

Ducks Sign Colangelo to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Silfverberg Announces Retirement from NHL at Conclusion of Season