Ducks Sign Defenseman Dionicio to Entry-Level Contract

dionicio_web

The Ducks have signed defenseman Rodwin Dionicio to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2024-25 NHL season. 

Dionicio, 20 (3/30/04), combined for 25-48=73 points in 60 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with Windsor and Saginaw in 2023-24, one of nine OHL defensemen the last 10 seasons to reach 25 goals in a single season. He ranked second in goals, third in points and points per game (1.22) among all OHL defensemen during the campaign. Following his acquisition by Saginaw Nov. 16, 2023, he scored 20-33=53 points with a +24 rating in 44 contests. His 40 goals the last two OHL seasons rank tied for second among all OHL blueliners, trailing only Zayne Parekh (54).

The 6-2, 205-pound defenseman led OHL defensemen in scoring (5-12=17 in 17 games), goals and assists through the first three rounds of the 2024 OHL Playoffs. He paced Saginaw defensemen in scoring, goals and assists, and led all Spirit skaters in points and assists. 

Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (129th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Dionicio earned 46-108=154 points with a +4 rating in 167 career OHL regular-season games. He also collected 6-12=18 points in 19 career OHL Playoff contests. In 2022-23, Dionicio combined for 15-35=50 points in 50 games between Niagara and Windsor. He recorded 11-32=43 points in 33 games following his acquisition by Windsor, leading club blueliners in scoring, goals and assists.

Born in Newark, N.J. and raised in Switzerland, Dionicio has represented Switzerland at numerous international tournaments, including three straight World Junior Championships (2022, 2023 and 2024), and the 2021 U-18 World Championship. In the 2024 World Junior Championship, he earned 2-2=4 points in five tournament games.

News Feed

Ducks Announce Hockey Operations Updates

Ducks Host 300 Fourth Graders at the S.C.O.R.E. Street Hockey Shootout presented by Chick-fil-A SoCal

Ducks to Select Third Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Goalie Coach 'Sudsie' Maharaj is Cancer Free 

NHL Draft Lottery to be Held Tuesday, May 7

Ducks Sign Goaltender Buteyets to Entry-Level Contract

Ducks to Host S.C.O.R.E. Shootout Presented by Chick-fil-A SoCal on Saturday, May 4

'A Ton of Optimism': Ducks Reflect on Challenging Year, Express Confidence for Next Season

Ducks Announce Injury Updates on Four Players

Verbeek, Cronin Recap Ducks Season, Address Team's Future Plans

Ducks Coaches and Cancer Survivors Maharaj, Stothers Award $25,000 Grant in Honor of 25 Years of Hockey Fights Cancer

Recap: Vatrano, Dostal Lift Ducks to 4-1 Win in Season Finale

Preview: Gauthier Debuts, Silfverberg Departs in Ducks Season Finale

Fowler Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

'Thrilled to be a Duck': Gauthier Arrives in Anaheim

Ducks Sign Gauthier to Entry-Level Contract

Recap: Ducks Can't Overcome Second-Period Deficit in 3-1 Loss to Kings

Preview: Ducks Visit LA for Season's Final Freeway Face-Off