Ducks Host Go Orange for Orangewood Night Friday

The Ducks will host their fifth annual Go Orange for Orangewood Night presented by Brewery X tomorrow, Feb. 27 as the Ducks face off against the Winnipeg Jets at Honda Center (7 p.m. PT). The Ducks and 44 Women for Orangewood, an auxiliary of the nonprofit organization, will raise funds and awareness for Orangewood Foundation and Orange County foster and community youth.

The festivities will begin with a pre-game reception held at the ARTIC at 5 p.m. as Ducks fans and Orangewood supporters who purchased access will mingle and enjoy specialty beers and seltzers presented by Brewery X and curated appetizers to be paired with the featured beverages. Ducks owner and founder of 44 Women for Orangewood, Susan Samueli will be in attendance for the reception, and will also participate in an honorary puck drop highlighting an outstanding youth who has benefited from Orangewood's services. Additionally, fans who purchased a postgame pass to the Go Orange for Orangewood festivities will have the opportunity to meet select Ducks players after the game.

All fans attending the game are encouraged to wear orange in support of Go Orange for Orangewood Night. Beginning with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., fans in attendance can also purchase a player signed mini-stick through the Mystery Stick Sale at Puck Drop Patio on the North side of the arena. Select fans who find an Orangewood butterfly sticker on the back of their mini-stick will receive a team signed full-size hockey stick signed by the 2025-26 Anaheim Ducks. Mini-sticks are $40 each or 3 for $100, with all proceeds benefiting Orangewood Foundation.

In honor of Go Orange for Orangewood, the team’s Community Spotlight will recognize the student winners of the annual Samueli Academy (a program of Orangewood Foundation) T-Shirt Design Contest. This year’s winning students are Sophia Moncada, Ruben Silva and Willa Neary. The Samueli Academy T-Shirt Design Contest tasks students to create a unique and creative Anaheim Ducks branded t-shirt allowing students to showcase their design skills, work in a group environment as well as make a formal presentation to pitch their designs. T-shirts will be available for purchase at the game in the Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio for $30 each. Proceeds from the Samueli Academy T-shirt Design Contest sale will benefit the Samueli Academy. The Samueli Academy offers youth an innovative and student-centered choice for their education with the mission of igniting passion within all students to reach their greatest potential through a nurturing and innovative learning environment.

Go Orange for Orangewood will also include a silent auction, featuring a variety of amazing experiences and event packages in addition to special theme jerseys featuring Anaheim Ducks player nicknames and a patch inspired by Samueli Academy student Ruben Silva’s design. Select Ducks players will wear the jersey with Silva’s design upon arrival to the arena. The auction began Thursday, Feb. 26 at noon PT and will conclude Saturday, Feb. 28 noon PT. Fans can text ORANGEWOOD to 76278 to bid on the auction or make a monetary donation to Orangewood Foundation.

For more information on the jersey auction and silent auction items, please visit AnaheimDucks.com/Orangewood. All proceeds raised will benefit Orangewood Foundation.