Recap: Carlsson's OT Winner Caps Wild 5-4 Home Opener Victory

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 (1)

Pavel Mintyukov tied the game in the third period with his second goal of the night before Leo Carlsson capped Anaheim's home opener with a thrilling overtime goal, clinching a 5-4 comeback victory over the Utah Hockey Club tonight at Honda Center.

With the victory, the Ducks improved to 2-1-0 on the season. The win also marked Anaheim's eighth consecutive home opener victory, while the club now stands at 8-0-1 in home openers since the creation of the 21st Duck program.

Carlsson blew the roof off the arena in the first minute of OT, capitalizing on a Utah turnover forced by Troy Terry with a clean move to the forehand.

Mintyukov scored twice for the Ducks, with the second tying the game late in the third period and eventually forcing overtime. Terry and Robby Fabbri also scored. Mason McTavish collected two assists. Lukas Dostal made 26 saves in his second start of the season.

Clayton Keller, Michael Kesselring, Jack McBain and Barrett Hayton scored for Utah, which fell to 3-1-1. Goaltender Connor Ingram made 29 stops.

Anaheim wasted little time bringing the Orange Country faithful to their feet, opening the scoring less than five minutes in on a remarkable play by Terry, Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome. With the Ducks coming up the right side of the ice, Strome banked a pass ahead for Vatrano before getting it back in the high slot and spinning away from a defender to set up Terry alone for a one-timer in the left circle - where he fired his shot past the lunging Ingram for a 1-0 Ducks lead.

Troy Terry gives the Ducks an early lead

Terry has scored in back-to-back games, becoming the first Duck with multiple goals this season. The assists marked Strome and Vatrano's first points of the new campaign.

McBain tied the game for Utah before the midway park of the first, when McBain tipped home Mikhail Sergachev's point shot.

Acquired from Tampa Bay at this past summer's NHL Draft, Sergachev has posted four points in his first five games with Utah.

Hayton then put Utah ahead on a second chance opportunity at the Anaheim netfront, punching home a loose puck while Dostal searched for the puck amidst contact by Utah forward Nick Schmaltz.

Anaheim would reclaim control in the second, first tying the game back up on a connection from Trevor Zegras to Fabbri. with Zegras dancing away from trouble behind the net and chipping a centering pass to Fabbri on the doorstep. Fabbri, while fighting off a Utah check, then cooly slid the puck to his backhand and roofed it over Ingram for his first goal as a Duck.

Robby Fabbri scores his first goal as a Duck

Fabbri, acquired from Detroit this offseason, scored 18 goals last wing as a Red Wing, matching his career high.

The assist marked the 100th of Zegras' young NHL career, and gave the fourth-year Duck points in two of his first three otuings this season.

Zegras is the fifth Duck in franchise history to collect 100 assists before his 24th birthday, joining Ryan Getzlaf, Paul Kariya, Cam Fowler and Corey Perry.

Mintyukov would then provide the go-ahead goal before the second intermission, winning the race to a free puck in the high slot and beating Ingram to the glove side.

Pavel Mintyukov puts Anaheim ahead with his fifth career NHL goal

The 20-year-old Mintyukov finished in the top-five among rookie blueliners in in points (third), assists (third), goals (tied fifth), power-play points (tied third) and shots (fourth) last season.

With an assist, Brian Dumoulin recorded his first point as a Duck.

McTavish's two second-period assists secured his 45th career multi-point game in the NHL, and his 20th game with multiple assists.

Carlsson would come millimeters from doubling that lead early in the third, beating Ingram clean with a power-play wrister, but the shot rang the crossbar and bounced out of play.

That bad break would quickly come back to haunt the Ducks, as when the power play ended, Kesselring finished an odd-man rush the other way while Anaheim attempted a line change.

Anaheim's Isac Lundestrom left the game in the third period following a hit to the head by Utah's Nick Schmaltz. Lundestrom did not return. Schmaltz was not penalized on the play.

Keller would score the decisive goal on a pass from Schmaltz shortly after his linemate's hit, tucking a backhand bid inside the post off the rush.

Anaheim would refuse to go down without a fight though, and this time with some fortunate home cooking. With the Ducks on the rush, Brock McGinn's shot from the high slot was blocked right to Mintyukov at the side of the net. The young defenseman tried to sweep a rebound bid towards the goal, but instead had his shot bounce off the goaltender's leg pad and just barely far enough over the goal line to tie the game for the fourth time tonight.

Mintyukov ties the game with his second goal of the night

The two goals on the night, Mintyukov's fifth and sixth in the NHL, clinched his first career multi-goal performance.

Carlsson ended the night late in the first shift, grabbing the loose puck forced by Terry's poke check and beating Ingram with a head fake to the backhand before tucking it home on the forehand.

Leo Carlsson clinches Anaheim's 5-4 win over Utah in overtime

The Ducks return to action Friday night in Colorado.

