Ducks Season Preview: Behind the Bench

Thompson spent nine seasons as the head coach of Bridgeport (AHL) before joining Anaheim, experience Cronin said he regularly calls on.

"Tommer has been through this and he's got a ton of experience too," Cronin said. "It's great having three head coaches (along with Tim Army) on staff. They think like head coaches. You have to think in different levels."

Thompson's sons Tage and Tyce each play in the NHL.

Rich Clune

Assistant Coach

Clune, also hired this summer, begins his first season in Anaheim after two years in player development and assistant coaching roles for Toronto (AHL).

In Clune's first season behind the bench, after joining partway through the 2023-24 campaign, he helped the Marlies to a Calder Cup Playoffs berth and helped improve the club's power play dramatically from 13.0% (10-77) when he arrived to 21.9% (43-196) the remaining 55 games.

"I think Rich is a really bright hockey mind with a lot of energy," GM Pat Verbeek said. "I want a lot more energy coming from the coaching group and I think he'll be able to provide that very well."

The 37-year-old Clune immediately joined the coaching ranks after a 15-year professional career, including NHL stints with Los Angeles, Nashville and Toronto. As a player, Clune helped the Marlies to a Calder Cup championship in 2018 while finishing his playing career as the club’s captain in 2020-21 and 2021-22. He also served as alternate captain in each of his previous five seasons with the club.

"He's able to speak the language of these players and see things from a different angle than I might see it," Cronin said. "I think it creates a different dimension.

"We felt it was important to have someone on the staff who was young and could identify what these kids are going through as they're playing. I don't have the Instagram stuff and the TikTok stuff, I don't operate in that network. They do. Not that that's going to be a conduit for their conversations, but it's just a reflection of where these kids are at. But to me it's important to have a guy like Rich who checks a lot of boxes. He played. He overcame a lot of personal crisis in addition to his professional crisis.

Cronin said he got glowing recommendations on Clune from across the NHL, including from former Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe, former Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas and Predators GM Barry Trotz.

"When [Clune] spoke to me this summer, I was like 'Whoa, this guy really understands the game,'" Cronin said. "I was asking him questions about the minuteia of how to make a cycle work. What is the forward's responsibility when he goes to recover a puck? What's the closest forward's job when he does recover the puck? Those are questions that people might pause or want to look at the video, but he was like boom, boom, boom (snaps fingers). I was like 'damn, this kid knows his stuff.'"

Peter Budaj

Goaltending Coach

Budaj comes to Anaheim as part of a restructed goaltending department, now under the tutelage of longtime Ducks goaltending coach Sudarshan Maharaj, who was promoted to Director of Goaltending this summer.

Maharaj will now oversee all aspects of the organization’s goaltending, including coaching, development and scouting. Budaj and San Diego Gulls Goaltending Coach Jeff Glass will handle the day-to-day operations on the ice while reporting to Maharaj.

Budaj spent the last two seasons with Colorado (AHL), briefly overlapping with Cronin, following the completion of a decorated playing career.

"He understands the entire perspective of being a pro goaltender," Verbeek said. "I think he'll be able to relate really well to both our goalies. He's a very positive guy with good energy and he's very smart. He's got a unique background that I think he's going to be able to share with our goaltenders in terms of some of the adversity he's gone through. I think that's going to help our goaltenders from a mental perspective when things get hard, and in the NHL things are going to get hard."

Budaj played 17 professional seasons, including 368 NHL games with the Avalanche, Canadiens, Kings and Lightning. He posted a 158-132-40 record in the NHL, posting 18 shutouts, a 2.70 goals-against average (GAA) and .904 save percentage (SV%).