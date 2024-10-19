Recap: Ducks Force OT with Late Goal, Fall 4-3 to Avalanche in Denver

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 4 (1)

Lukas Dostal made 45 saves and Troy Terry tied the game with 13 seconds to play, but Nathan MacKinnon's overtime winner clinched a 4-3 victory for the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss dropped Anaheim to 2-1-1 on the season.

Playing his 20th career game against his childhood favorite team, Terry leveled the score at three in the final minute of regulation with his third goal of the season. Ryan Strome and Leo Carlsson also scored, helping Anaheim to an early 2-0 lead. Olen Zellweger and Brian Dumoulin registered assists.

MacKinnon earned the extra point for Colorado in the final minute of overtime, clinching the Avalanche's first win of the new campaign. Ross Colton scored twice in the third period. Alexander Georgiev made 16 saves.

Despite an early Avalanche surge that led to several quality scoring chances, it was the Ducks claiming the night's first lead just over five minutes in amidst a mad scramble in the Colorado crease. After a shot by Brian Dumoulin from the point, former Duck Josh Manson tried to pin the puck to Georgiev in hopes of a whistle, but Carlsson followed up the play and poked the puck just over the line before the goaltender could cover it.

Leo Carlsson scores amidst a netfront scramble in Colorado

Carlsson has three points in his last two games.

Mason McTavish nearly doubled the Anaheim advantage a few minutes later, beating Georgiev over the shoulder from the top of the left circle, but the shot rang the crossbar and bounced out of play.

Anaheim's lead would instead hit 2-0 on a truly odd sequence in the Colorado zone. The puck was initially dumped in from center ice and clearly hit the netting behind the goal before bouncing down to defenseman Samuel Girard, who hesitated before electing to chip the puck back to the neutral zone. That gave the Ducks another crack on the attack, which ended with Strome crashing the net and converting a rebound off Dumoulin's shot.

Ryan Strome scores his first goal of the season

Strome and Dumoulin each have points in consecutive games.

Colorado would pull even though with goals in the first minute of both the second and third periods. The first came on a poor line change by the Ducks as Casey Mittlestadt beat Dostal with a breakaway move to the backhand. Colton scored a power-play goal in the third on a one-timer from the slot.

Colton would then strike again for what appeared to be the game-winning goal, putting Colorado ahead with eight minutes to play on another one-timer from the slot.

But much as they did in Wednesday night's home opener, the Ducks would respond late in the third period once again - this time in the dying seconds of regulation as the Denver native provided the heroics with a dart over Georgiev's glove from the left circle.

Troy Terry forces overtime with his third goal of the season

Terry has scored in three straight games and is now two shy of 100 for his NHL career.

Dostal made the best stop of the night midway through overtime, denying Colorado's Mikko Rantanen with a lunging toe save on a wraparound that appeared headed for the back of the net.

The Ducks begin a two-game homestand Sunday against Los Angeles.

News Feed

Preview: Ducks Visit Mile High City for Friday Night Battle vs. Avs

Ducks Recall Harkins in Series of Roster Moves

Recap: Carlsson's OT Winner Caps Wild 5-4 Home Opener Victory

Honda Center Announces Exciting New Features for the 2024-25 NHL Season

Preview: Ducks Host Utah Hockey Club for Annual Home Opener at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Fall Behind in Third, Lose 3-1 to Golden Knights

Preview: Ducks Look for Back-to-Back Wins on Season-Opening Road Trip

Recap: Ducks Shutout Rival Sharks in Season-Opening Win

Preview: Ducks Open 2024-25 Season Tonight in San Jose

Opening Night at Honda Center Presented by Ticketmaster is Wednesday, October 16

Ducks Season Preview: Behind the Bench

Ducks Season Preview: On the Farm

Ducks Season Preview: Between the Pipes

Ducks Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster

Recap: Gauthier's Shootout Winner Clinches Ducks Win in Preseason Finale

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 26 Players

Preview: Ducks Close 2024 Preseason Tonight in San Jose

Ducks Announce Visit Anaheim as Inaugural Away Game Jersey Patch Partner