Recap: Ducks Force OT with Late Goal, Fall 4-3 to Avalanche in Denver

Lukas Dostal made 45 saves and Troy Terry tied the game with 13 seconds to play, but Nathan MacKinnon's overtime winner clinched a 4-3 victory for the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss dropped Anaheim to 2-1-1 on the season.

Playing his 20th career game against his childhood favorite team, Terry leveled the score at three in the final minute of regulation with his third goal of the season. Ryan Strome and Leo Carlsson also scored, helping Anaheim to an early 2-0 lead. Olen Zellweger and Brian Dumoulin registered assists.

MacKinnon earned the extra point for Colorado in the final minute of overtime, clinching the Avalanche's first win of the new campaign. Ross Colton scored twice in the third period. Alexander Georgiev made 16 saves.

Despite an early Avalanche surge that led to several quality scoring chances, it was the Ducks claiming the night's first lead just over five minutes in amidst a mad scramble in the Colorado crease. After a shot by Brian Dumoulin from the point, former Duck Josh Manson tried to pin the puck to Georgiev in hopes of a whistle, but Carlsson followed up the play and poked the puck just over the line before the goaltender could cover it.