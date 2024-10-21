Recap: Too Little, Too Late for Ducks in 4-1 Loss to Kings

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 8

The Ducks could not get their offense in gear tonight, falling 4-1 to the rival Los Angeles Kings in the season's first Freeway Face-Off at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss dropped Anaheim to 2-2-1 on the young season and 1-1-0 on home ice.

Ryan Strome scored the lone goal for Anaheim, momentarily bringing the Ducks back within one late in the third period before two Kings empty-netters would eliminate any comeback hopes. Troy Terry and Frank Vatrano registered assists. Lukas Dostal stopped 34-of-36 shots in his fourth start of the season.

Adrian Kempe, Alex Laferriere, Kevin Fiala and Mikey Anderson scored for the Kings, who improved to 3-2-1. Goaltender David Rittich earned his second win of the year with 14 saves..

Kempe broke the scoreless tie just over three minutes into the third period, sneaking behind the Anaheim and beating Dostal on the breakaway through the five-hole.

The 28-year-old Kempe owns 30 points in 34 career matchups against the Ducks.

Kings captain Anze Kopitar, the NHL's active leader in career scoring vs. Anaheim, collected the primary assist for his team-best eighth point of the season.

Laferriere would then provide the crucial insurance marker a few minutes later, capitalizing on a poorly timed Anaheim turnover with a dart past Dostal unchecked from the slot.

Laferriere has scored in three of his last four games and leads the Kings with four goals this season.

Strome would bring Anaheim back within one in the final minutes of regulation, finishing a crisp tic-tac-toe passing play with a deft deflection of Terry's centering pass right in front of Rittich.

Now in his third season as a Duck, Strome has found the scoresheet in three consecutive games. Terry leads the Ducks with four points in five appearances.

Fiala and Anderson each hit the empty net to seal LA's 4-1 win.

The Ducks cap a two-game homestand Tuesday against San Jose.

