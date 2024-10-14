Recap: Ducks Fall Behind in Third, Lose 3-1 to Golden Knights

By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

Troy Terry scored a breakaway goal, but a third-period power-play marker would prove the difference tonight in Vegas as the Ducks fell 3-1 to the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 1-1-0 on the new season.

Terry scored the lone Ducks goal on a partial breakaway, tying the game at one late in the first period. Goaltender James Reimer made 30 saves in his Ducks debut.

Tomas Hertl, Brett Howden and Pavel Dorofeyev scored for the Golden Knights, who improved to 3-0-0. Ilya Samsonov stopped 22-of-23 Anaheim attempts in his first start for Vegas.

Vegas claimed the night's first lead just over six minutes into the action, with Howden capitalizing on a critical defensive zone turnover by Anaheim.

The goal was Howden's second in three games this season.

Frank Vatrano came inches from tying the game on the next shift, one-timing a pass from Terry behind the net, but the shot rang off the inside of the left post and stayed out.

Terry would level the score for Anaheim a few minutes later though, swiping the puck away from a Vegas defender at the Ducks blueline and then beating Samsonov with a wrister off the subsequent partial breakaway.

Troy Terry ties the game with his first goal of the season

With his first goal of the season, Terry moved within four of the century mark for his NHL career (96). The 27-year-old winger has eclipsed 50 points in each of the last three years He also became the eighth Duck in franchise history to score at least 20 goals in three straight seasons.

Winger Alexander Holtz briefly appeared to give Vegas a 2-1 lead early in the second, batting a loose puck out of mid-air and in amidst a netfront scramble, but the goal was immediately waved off for a high stick - a ruling confirmed by replay review.

Strome rung the iron late in the second period, Anaheim's second post of the game, a shot carromed off the crossbar and kicked free of the cage.

Vegas reclaimed the lead on a third-period power play, making the Ducks pay for consecutive failed clears from the defensive zone when Hertl punched home a cross-ice pass from captain Mark Stone.

Stone has six points in three games this season.

The Ducks return to action Wednesday night for the club's home opener against Utah at Honda Center.

