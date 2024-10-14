Recap: Ducks Fall Behind in Third, Lose 3-1 to Golden Knights

Troy Terry scored a breakaway goal, but a third-period power-play marker would prove the difference tonight in Vegas as the Ducks fell 3-1 to the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 1-1-0 on the new season.

Terry scored the lone Ducks goal on a partial breakaway, tying the game at one late in the first period. Goaltender James Reimer made 30 saves in his Ducks debut.

Tomas Hertl, Brett Howden and Pavel Dorofeyev scored for the Golden Knights, who improved to 3-0-0. Ilya Samsonov stopped 22-of-23 Anaheim attempts in his first start for Vegas.

Vegas claimed the night's first lead just over six minutes into the action, with Howden capitalizing on a critical defensive zone turnover by Anaheim.

The goal was Howden's second in three games this season.

Frank Vatrano came inches from tying the game on the next shift, one-timing a pass from Terry behind the net, but the shot rang off the inside of the left post and stayed out.

Terry would level the score for Anaheim a few minutes later though, swiping the puck away from a Vegas defender at the Ducks blueline and then beating Samsonov with a wrister off the subsequent partial breakaway.