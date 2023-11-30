Verbeek: 'We're Going Through That Learning Process'

The Ducks have now moved past the quarter pole of the 2023-24 season and it's time to check in with the man in charge.
Anaheim's first two months of play has seen dramatic comebacks, a sliver of NHL history, significant winning and losing streaks, injuries and clear growth from the club's core young players.
GM Pat Verbeek joined Ducks Stream's "The Beeker" to discuss those topics and more with host Alexis Downie.
To listen to the full episode, click here.
Note some answers have been lightly edited for style and clarity.
On the start to the season
Well, with a young team and a new coach, I think I was expecting a little bit of a rollercoaster ride and now we're kind of seeing that. We were 1-0 after two games, went to 1-4-0 and then reeled off six in a row, which was really good. And now we're going through a stretch where we've found ways to lose. I wouldn't say other than maybe the Edmondson game and maybe the Colorado game, we've been in every game. I think there's been little mistakes, little turnovers at the wrong time, wrong places that have cost us points. I attribute that to a couple things. I think we're fairly young on the backend and we've certainly got some really young players upfront as well. Not all of it falls on them, but I think we're learning a new way, a new style, a new accountability of how to play and I think we're going through that learning process.
On the growing pains of a younger team
I've played on a team like this. Certainly we have some good veterans and some younger players. When you play against teams like LA, Colorado and even Edmonton, who are more mature teams not only from a playing standpoint, but from a physical aspect. So even though you're in the gym and you're working, there's just, it's hard to explain a man's strength versus a younger player's strength. So there are younger players are going through those growing pains as well, can't make a mistake at the wrong time and the [opposing] veterans make you pay. So that's all experience to me. More games, getting more games under their belt to learn those little nuances and understand the time of the game, the type of plays they can risk to make and type of plays that they shouldn't - where they should play safe. That's all part of the learning curve. As a result, there's going to be some games we win, some games we lose, and that's where we're at.
On the winning and losing streaks
We had a good run there for six games and now were in a tough run for seven here, so the young players are seeing both sides of it. Really, for me, it was harder as a player to get out of the losing streak than to come off a winning streak. You might win some games you probably don't deserve to win, but then there are some games that lose you that you deserved to win, and that is the toughest part. That's the hardest part to swallow.
On scoring depth
Obviously, we haven't had consistency with our lineup and with our forward lines. Leo's been in and out. On our fourth line, we move players in and out. At some point, I think when things stabilize a bit more with what we're doing with Leo, and that will probably be in the next six weeks or so, I think the consistency from the group, the consistency on lines being put together and learning to play with one another, I think chemistry will develop. And I think more success, throughout the lineup, chipping in goals will happen.
On special teams
We got off to a rough start, certainly on both special teams but I think, after the first three or four games, we got some units together that started to puck the puck around better and be more predictable in the plays were making. And I think we had success there. We've climbed up on both. I think we're 13th in both special teams, which is very respectable. I'm especially pleased with it with where we came from last year.