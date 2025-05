Lacombe had a pair of goals, three assists and a team-leading +11 rating in 10 games during the tournament. One of the 24-year-old's goals slammed the door on Team USA's win over tournament host Sweden in the semis to secure a trip to the final.

The 21-year-old Gauthier tallied five goals and four assists in his 10 games to go along with a +9 rating. His 31 shots on goals ranked second on the team during the tournament.

Ducks head athletic trainer Chad Walker also won a gold as a member of the Team USA staff.

USA's victim in the semifinals, Team Sweden, got a boost from Ducks standout Leo Carlsson, who had four goals and six assists in 10 games. Ducks teammate Isac Lundesdtrom had a goal and three assists in the tournament.

The U.S. had previously lost 12 consecutive semifinal games at the tournament before beating Sweden 6-2 on Saturday to advance to the gold-medal game.

The U.S. had won just five medals, all bronze, since 2000 (2004, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2021).