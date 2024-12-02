Recap: Vatrano, Terry Lead Ducks to Shootout Win over Sens

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 14

Frank Vatrano and Troy Terry posted three-point nights before Trevor Zegras buried the shootout-clinching goal, powering the Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators tonight at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

With the win, Anaheim improved to 10-10-3 on the season and has now collected points in six of the club's last eight games (5-1-1).

Vatrano scored twice for Anaheim in regulation, including his first power-play goal of the season. Jackson LaCombe also scored, while Terry recorded his 12th three-point performance with a trio of assists. Lukas Dostal earned his sixth win of the season with 29 saves.

Brady Tkachuk scored twice for the Senators, who fell to 10-13-1 with their second defeat in as many nights. Goaltender Linus Ullmark stopped 31-of-35 Anaheim shots.

Both sides traded early punches, with Ottawa twice responding to one-goal deficits in the game's initial 21 minutes.

Vatrano put Anaheim ahead first with five minutes to go in the opening frame, lifting a one-timer from Ryan Strome along the goal line up over Ullmark's blocker for a power-play goal.

Frank Vatrano opens the scoring at Honda Center

Vatrano has now scored in three of his last four games and is third among team leaders in goals this season.

With a pair of first-period helpers, his team-leading 17th and 18th points of the season, Terry pushed his scoring streak to four games.

Ottawa would briefly pull even with a power-play tally of their own moments later, a tip by Tkachuk parked right in front of Dostal amidst a 5-on-3 advantage.

With an assist, Ottawa's Tim Stutzle became the fastest Sens skater to record 30 points in a season since Matt Duchene in 2018-19. Stutzle leads the Senators in points and assists, and ranks third in goals.

The goal snapped a streak of 15 successful penalty kills by the Ducks.

Anaheim would respond before the end of the period though, executing a last-second rush up ice with several on target cross-ice passes - eventually leading to LaCombe crashing the net and punching home a rebound over the sprawled Ullmark's left leg pad.

Jackson LaCombe gives Ducks 2-1 lead with last-second goal

The goal was LaCombe's fifth in the NHL and his fifth point in 17 appearances this season.

But once again in the second it was the Ottawa captain with an answer, this time solving Dostal on a second-chance opportunity after the Anaheim netminder had made an initial breakaway save.

Tkachuk has recorded multiple points in three of his last four outings.

That 2-2 score would last until early in the third when history repeated itself once again, a Terry-Vatrano connection quickly followed by an Ottawa response.

Vatrano momentarily put Anaheim up 3-2 on a determined play in the low slot, pulling a loose puck free and suddenly sliding it along the ice and through Ullmark for the go-ahead goal.

Frank Vatrano scores from the slot, gives Ducks 3-2 lead

Ottawa then answered on the next shift, when Cousins punched home a centering pass from linemate Michael Amadio through defenseman Pavel Mintyukov's check at the Anaheim netfront.

Terry and Zegras scored in the shootout, while Dostal stopped both Ottawa attempts.

The Ducks continue a four-game homestand Wednesday against Vegas.

