Recap: Terry's Four-Point Night Powers OT Win over 'Yotes

Terry has three multi-point performances this season, including two in his last four games (3-2=5). Terry also became the first Duck to score two power-play goals in a game since Sonny Milano in Nov. 2021.

Mintyukov collected the primary assist on a give-and-go rush with Fowler, giving the rookie blueliner points in four of his last five games (0-5=5). The 2022 first-round pick now co-leads all first-year NHLers in scoring (1-6=7) and assists.

Mintyukov also became the ninth-youngest defenseman in NHL history to record at least seven points in their first 10 career games. The last blueliner to do so at a younger age was Zach Werenski in 2016-17.

With the secondary assist, Fowler has collected points in three consecutive games (0-3=3).

Arizona would answer with a couple quick goals of their own though, temporarily spoiling the early party at Honda Center.

Crouse stuck first on a tic-tac-toe passing play, finishing a centering feed from defenseman J.J. Moser, who had snuck down from the point on left wing.

Cooley tied the game three minutes later on his first career NHL goal, sneaking behind the Anaheim defense and lifting a forehand shot over Dostal's glove on a partial breakaway.

Cooley co-leads NHL rookies in scoring with Mintyukov and Ottawa's Ridly Greig. Mintyukov is the lone defenseman of the three.

The 2-2 deadlock would hold until late in the second period, when Crouse somehow got away with a blatant crosscheck of Radko Gudas in front and then used the subsequent open ice to shovel a backhand bid above the outstretched Dostal to put the 'Yotes ahead.

Much like they did throughout an undefeated road trip though, the Ducks would answer again in the face of adversity - with Carlsson tipping home Terry's wrister from the left circle to tie the game once again.