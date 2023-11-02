News Feed

Recap: Terry's Four-Point Night Powers OT Win over 'Yotes

MicrosoftTeams-image (172)

Troy Terry scored his second career hat trick, capped with the overtime winner, guiding the Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes tonight at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The comeback win pushed Anaheim's unbeaten streak to five games (5-0-0). The Ducks now stand at 6-4-0 on the season and 2-2-0 on home ice.

With the win, the Ducks are now 3-0 in overtime this season.

Terry scored three of Anaheim's four goals, and added an assist on the other for his first career four-point night. Leo Carlsson also scored for Anaheim. Pavel Mintyukov, Cam Fowler, Radko Gudas and Mason McTavish added assists. Lukas Dostal earned his fifth win of the season in net, turning aside 32-of-35 Arizona shots.

Lawson Crouse scored twice for Arizona, his first and second goals of the season. Logan Cooley also scored for the 'Yotes, the first of his young NHL career. Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves.

Anaheim jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a pair of Terry goals before the opening frame was even halfway old, but the visitors would rally to level the score before the initial buzzer sounded.

The first came on an absolute laser off a shot off right wing, a wrister than Terry perfectly placed between Vejmelka's right shoulder and the crossbar.

Terry scores power-play goal to give Ducks an early lead

Anaheim has scored power-play goals in each of its last three games.

The second was a product of a hard-working effort by the two-time All-Star winger, as Terry drove the net hard to win the race to Mintyukov's rebound, chopping it home on the backhand before Arizona could clear the puck to safety.

Terry finishes rebound off Mintyukov's backhander

Terry has three multi-point performances this season, including two in his last four games (3-2=5). Terry also became the first Duck to score two power-play goals in a game since Sonny Milano in Nov. 2021.

Mintyukov collected the primary assist on a give-and-go rush with Fowler, giving the rookie blueliner points in four of his last five games (0-5=5). The 2022 first-round pick now co-leads all first-year NHLers in scoring (1-6=7) and assists.

Mintyukov also became the ninth-youngest defenseman in NHL history to record at least seven points in their first 10 career games. The last blueliner to do so at a younger age was Zach Werenski in 2016-17.

With the secondary assist, Fowler has collected points in three consecutive games (0-3=3).

Arizona would answer with a couple quick goals of their own though, temporarily spoiling the early party at Honda Center.

Crouse stuck first on a tic-tac-toe passing play, finishing a centering feed from defenseman J.J. Moser, who had snuck down from the point on left wing.

Cooley tied the game three minutes later on his first career NHL goal, sneaking behind the Anaheim defense and lifting a forehand shot over Dostal's glove on a partial breakaway.

Cooley co-leads NHL rookies in scoring with Mintyukov and Ottawa's Ridly Greig. Mintyukov is the lone defenseman of the three.

The 2-2 deadlock would hold until late in the second period, when Crouse somehow got away with a blatant crosscheck of Radko Gudas in front and then used the subsequent open ice to shovel a backhand bid above the outstretched Dostal to put the 'Yotes ahead.

Much like they did throughout an undefeated road trip though, the Ducks would answer again in the face of adversity - with Carlsson tipping home Terry's wrister from the left circle to tie the game once again.

Rookie forward scores third career NHL goal

Carlsson has three points in his last four games (2-1=3) and ranks fourth among Ducks team leaders in goals (three) this season.

Gudas' assist was his first as a Duck.

Despite a flurry of late chances on both ends, the fiesty battle between the former division rivals would require OT, when Terry converted a backdoor pass on a 2-on-1 after an absurd neutral zone move by McTavish.

Terry wins it for Anaheim with second career hat trick

The Ducks continue a five-game homestand Sunday against Vegas.