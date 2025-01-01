Recap: Strome Nets Another Game-Winner as Ducks Down Devils 3-2

With the assist, Gauthier now owns five points in his last five games.

Fabbri has found the scoresheet in four of his last five games, including four goals in that span.

New Jersey would then get on the board moments later on a tough bounce for Dostal, a point shot by Siegenthaler that hit off Brett Leason's stick and changed course past the Anaheim netminder.

The Devils would then tie the game on a strange sequence with seven minutes to play. Anaheim first appeared to have a quality scoring chance in front of the net, but Lundestrom was high-sticked at the moment of truth, causing the Anaheim player to fall to the ice. Shockingly to the fans, players and others within the building, no penalty was called on the play. New Jersey then tied the game on the next shift as Meier beat Dostal off the rush.

But as they say in hockey, puck doesn't lie, and it certainly did not following the controversial no-call as Anaheim went right back ahead on a bullet through traffic by Strome at the right point.