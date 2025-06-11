Giguere Looks Back on an Incredible 2003 Mighty Ducks Playoff Run

NOTE: This is an excerpt from an interview that took place in 2018 during the Ducks' 25th anniversary season.
In April 2003, the Mighty Ducks start making a little bit of a run. What was going through your head at that time, knowing that we're more likely poised to get a spot in the playoffs?
It was my first time in the playoffs. We had worked the previous two years, Francois Allaire and I, and everything we did was towards making the playoff. And we're like, one day, when we get there, when the team is ready, you'll be ready too. It was exciting.
After Christmas, we were one of the best teams in the league. And once we finally get into Detroit, we're playing the Red Wings, that was my first playoff experience. I went in there having nothing to lose, basically, as I felt, and Francois and I had talked about it, it's all an experience. It's all about getting some experience, trying to get better. Win or lose, you have one more game experience in the playoff. And that's how we approached it, and fortunately the team played unbelievable. Everybody did such a good job, worked so hard. We were well coached with Mike Babcock and the guys like Keith Carney and Rob Niedermayer and so many guys that stepped up and did an amazing job doing that run.
Let's talk about your intro into the playoffs, Game 1 of the first round vs. Detroit, where you faced 61 shots. That was a franchise record.
I think they scored the first five minutes of that game, and I was like, Oh, this could be a long day. But like I say, I felt ready. I worked two years, better part of three years to get to that point, and when it was time I felt really confident, and it was a good feeling to go into the playoff and feeling good.