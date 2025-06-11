Giguere Looks Back on an Incredible 2003 Mighty Ducks Playoff Run

Steve Rucchin, scores the game-winning goal in Game 4, and you guys swepth the defending Stanley Cup champions, the first time that that had ever happened in NHL history. What was that like, knowing that, I'm sure in most your guys' opinions, one of the hardest teams to beat in the playoffs, you guys just beat, and now you're gonna move on to next round?

It felt a little surreal. I think none of expected to beat the Red Wings. They were such a good team, a good organization, a team that you look up to. And then going into the playoff against them, we felt like if we could give them a good challenge, maybe at the end we could have a chance, but to be able to sweep them in four games, that's not something that we expected. But at the same time, the more we played, the more felt comfortable, the more we felt confident. And it was really, it was quite an experience. It was a unique experience that you don't get to live every day with a team.

Game 1 of the next series vs. Dallas goes to five overtimes. Petr Sykora scores the game winner, but in the locker room after every end of every OT period, what were you guys talking about? What were you doing? Were you hydrating? What kinds of things were you guys doing to stay in this battle?

That was one of the most difficult games I ever played in my life. Dallas is a warm building, and a very humid city, so you just sweat a lot. Between periods, at that point, I was getting IV, one or two bags every time, trying to get back to a point where I felt rehydrated and still there. I didn't even feel like a human being anymore. I remember before we went to that final period, I couldn't even put my gear on. My hands were all cramped, and I couldn't move my fingers, and I couldn't talk because my jaw was cramped up too. I was trying to get the trainer to come help me, and then I told Ilya Bryzgalov, get ready. We ended up going on the ice for the fifth OT, and we scored in the first minute, or something like that. That was quite a relief when we scored that goal.

The rest of the series played out with a lot of overtimes. Can you talk about the play of the team getting through that series?

Well it's like I said earlier, some guys stepped up and they had such an amazing playoff. And I think if you had asked us at the time, this was probably the most amazing experience we all lived. Individually and as a team. And Mike LeClerc had such a good playoff, and Rucchin, and all the ... so many guys. You could make a story about so many guys during that playoff push. Being the team that we were, we were a very defensive team, so we didn't score a lot of goals. But we did such an amazing job not giving a lot of goals. It was only fitting that we had a lot of overtime.

In the next round against the Wild, you actually had the three consecutive shutouts, and that held up to be a record in a conference final. What was that series like?

That series, it was good in a way, because we were able to win in four games and get some much-needed rest in between that series and the Final. Obviously, we played the Wild, which I think they went all the way to game seven against Vancouver, I believe, that year. They were a tired team. We came in, we were well-rested, well-coached, ready to go. Not that it was an easy series, but it was a series that all of the three that we played, probably was the easiest, I guess.